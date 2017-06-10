Texas toddlers died after being left in car overnight, sheriff says

The girls, 1-year-old Brynn Hawkins and 2-year-old Addyson Overgard-Eddy, died Thursday in a San Antonio hospital Thursday.

Davis has known the children’s mother, Amanda Hawkins, since middle school. The children were left in the auto overnight, until around noon on June 7. Davis even considered calling Child Protective Services.

She attempted to bathe them but didn’t immediately take them to the hospital because she “did not want to get into trouble”, according to the news release. Sheriff Hierholzer estimates that the two girls were inside the vehicle for over 15 hours. And she said, ‘No, they’re fine.

A 19-year-old woman in Kerr County is accused of leaving her two infant girls inside a auto for 15 hours, leading to their deaths, authorities said Friday. “They were in the house all night”.

Hierholzer said friends convinced Hawkins to take the girls to Peterson Regional Medical Center in Kerrville.

Hawkins told hospital staff that she and her children had been at Flat Rock Lake and the children were smelling flowers when they collapsed.

Both girls died around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Davis regretted never making the call to CPS.

The children’s mother, Amanda Hawkins, 19, has been charged with two counts of Abandoning or Endangering a Child and is now in custody in the Bexar County Jail, awaiting transfer to Kerr County, Hierholzer said.

The charges against Hawkins could be upgraded after the findings of the case are presented to a grand jury, Hierholzer said.