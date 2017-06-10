The $110 Billion Arms Deal to Saudi Arabia is Fake News

Last month, President Trump visited Saudi Arabia and his administration announced that he had concluded a $110 billion arms deal with the kingdom.

A deal that evidently is coming is a munitions sale to the Royal Saudi Air Force, which will enable the Saudis to continue air bombardment of Yemen, the Arab world’s poorest country.

During the transition, Trump said that he would give the U.S. Treasury all of the foreign profits from his various business holdings, which would help him avoid violating the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which prohibits public officials from accepting money from foreign governments. Further arms shipments to the Saudis would be illegal because of US laws governing weapon sales, Newton wrote. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Al Franken, D-Minn., in late May as a rebuke against the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen’s two-year-old civil war, and US military support for it without congressional approval.

Aside from exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, the sale would ratchet up an arms race with Iran, Paul said. We don’t know, however, whether that’ll actually happen, whether it’ll be properly disclosed, or how many other payments from overseas the president’s business will forfeit.

Some of the big-ticket items were on the table for two years or more before Trump traveled to the Middle East last month.

Murphy struck an optimistic tone in a Thursday afternoon call organized by Oxfam.

Murphy predicted a close vote, saying he’s hoping more Republicans join in the effort.

While the White House spreadsheet lists Exxon Mobil as inking a $22 billion deal, the company wasn’t willing to put a dollar figure on it when contacted by NPR.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Mo.) is expected to be among the critical votes.

The Department of State has notified Congress of several potential military sales to Saudi Arabia in the past few weeks, including training programs for the Saudi Navy and Air Force, and a $662 million for a package of offensive shells and projectiles and launching equipment.

“This is a textbook example of a foreign government paying directly into the President’s pocketbook while pursuing its own policy goals”, Rep. Elijah Cummings, Ranking Member of the House Oversight Committee, said in a statement. Ben Cardin of Maryland, announced that he would vote with Murphy and Franken ― giving them one high-profile supporter they did not have last fall. “These wars have not made us more secure, nor has cozying up to brutal dictatorships like Saudi Arabia that have been linked to the spread of terrorism and violence”. On Monday, Brookings Institution analyst Bruce Riedel wrote that Trump overstated his claim. Added together, it came to just $83 billion – a far cry from the top-line number touted initially. Obama had offered the Saudis and other Gulf states new military assistance to gain acquiescence to the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.

The vote comes at a time when the Saudis are especially sensitive to criticism from Washington. In the Rose Garden last week as President Trump was announcing the USA would pull out of the Paris climate accord, he took a detour to praise the deal struck in Saudi Arabia.

The disclosure of Saudi spending, however, could spark fresh debate about President Trump’s decision to retain ownership of his real-estate and branding empire while serving in the White House. Low oil prices and a costly war in Yemen have rocked the Kingdom’s economy, which has launched a privatization drive to spur growth.