The battle of the home speaker AI assistant is coming to Canada

HomePod is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri.

All told, companies are pushing for voice-powered commands where computing is not tied to a screen.

Apple said that watch wearers will be able to link their devices with the gym equipment through NFC.

Apple launched a new size of iPad: 10.5 inches.

The fourth element is the fact that Apple clearly said that they haven’t unveiled all the features of the HomePod yet. I’m sure we’ll learn more about the device in the coming months, but it seems like Apple is downplaying this announcement. Most other devices on the market today are either smart, voice-enabled speakers with limited sound quality (think Amazon Echo and Google Home) or wireless speakers offering superior sound but lacking voice integration. Siri can serve as a musicologist for music lovers as it can quick provide answers to questions like “Who is singing this song?” and “Who is playing the drums in this song?”

Although Siri would likely be a centrepiece of a smart speaker from Apple, Moorhead said the device’s design, colours and acoustics will also likely be focal points, because the company has a long history of making elegantly designed products.

There are spec differences too: HomePod features 7 tweeters, a 4-inch woofer, a 6-microphone array and an Apple A8 chip processor, while Echo features a 2.0-inch tweeter, a 2.5-inch woofer, a 7-microphone array and a Texas Instruments processor. While Amazon Echo and Google Home began stealing some market share from the Santa Barbara-based speaker company, Sonos prided itself on the excellent audio engineering that went into its speakers as well as the fact it played nicely with nearly every streaming music service out there.

Still, the HomePod costs a bit more than numerous traditional speakers with which it wants to compete. For the record, the others support Spotify, Pandora, and other popular music streams.

We will have to wait until the tail end of 2017 to see if Apple’s HomePod will be a must have for homes and if its can steal back an early lead from its rivals.

The firm says HomePod is a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers awesome audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio. Have any of you tried Apple Music since it launched? Whereas Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130. Google and Amazon have been saturating the market for a while now and figuring out the whole home assistant niche.

Google and Amazon are both miles ahead in terms of product development, user familiarity and even basic capabilities.

Apple will begin shipping the HomePod to the United States, Britain and Australia in December.