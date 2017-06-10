The Best Unannounced Feature on iOS 11 Is Screen Recording

Kevin Lynch, VP of Technology at Apple, speaks near a projection of an Apple Watch during the company’s annual world wide developer conference (WWDC) in San Jose, California, U.S. June 5, 2017.

Apple vice president Phil Schiller said the company’s Siri team had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the internet cloud. Apple, by contrast, has been stubborn about letting outsiders tap the power of Siri, and the company has fallen behind as a result. For example, if you’re close to hitting your activity goals for the day, the watchface will tell you exactly what you need to do to achieve your goals. Another new feature for Messages is iCloud syncing, so that all your conversations will transfer automatically whenever you sign in to a new iOS device. The developer preview is open today, and will roll out to all customers this fall.

There’s also expected to be new operating systems for Mac and for Apple TV.

HomeKit is now more accessible to create new ways to authenticate devices using software. The new desktops now have higher memory capacity and stronger graphics performance. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Apple is also cutting the basic price for the MacBook’s 13-inch model by $300.

Apple also unveiled new iOS 11 features designed exclusively for iPad.

“That iMac Pro really is bad ass”, said Cook.

Remember when QR codes were the next big thing?

iOS 11 will bring some new features to the iPad Pro.

One of the main features that Apple is introducing with iOS11 is person-to-person payments.

Apple said it is also using “on-device learning” to enable Siri to take people’s tastes into account.

The five-day event started with a keynote where Apple announced upcoming software updates for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

“Users have the option of sending an auto reply to contacts listed in Favorites to let them know they are driving and can not respond until they arrive at their destination”. The new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature includes an option for passengers who can safely text and ride to their hearts’ content. If there’s a phone call/message, it’ll also let the sender or caller know that you’re driving.

The new iPhone software will prompt people to turn on the “do not disturb” mode but the driver can ignore the advice and risk the distraction of looking at a smartphone.

Apple is resigning the App Store, the first major overhaul in its nine years.

iPad-only features: The introduction of a Files app, a huge change; drag and drop support inside and between apps; new wide dock; new app switcher; improved keyboard; more. To show the tools off, Apple invited Wingnut AR, the company formed by “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson, on stage.

“It’s all about keeping your eyes on the road”, Federighi said. It comes in two sizes, the usual 12-9 inch and a new 10.5-inch screen.

Apple devices will support multi-room audio, so you can rock out to music on speakers spread out around your house.