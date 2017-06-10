The Nashville Predators’ Catfish-Throwing Fan Could Go To Jail

The Nashville Predators’ tradition of throwing a catfish onto the ice came to Pittsburgh for Game 1 Monday night and could get another chapter for Game 2.

His first goal on Monday was the result of some good fortune as he able to jam a loose puck through the slimmest of openings along the goal line, a play that Guentzel described as just trying to put the puck on net and seeing what happens.

Fifteen seconds later Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin scored off of a two-on-one, lofting a shot over Rinne’s glove to make it 4-1 in the first 3:28 of the third. Just over three minutes later, the Penguins scored two goals 15 seconds apart to cap a Game 2 victory.

After stealing a 5-3 win from the Predators, the Pittsburgh Penguins look to extend their series lead to 2-0.

Nashville, a first-time participant in the Stanley Cup Finals, heads home with a sizeable task.

He is now winless in five career starts at Pittsburgh and looking to change his luck in Nashville where the Predators are 7-1 in the playoffs. Rinne is now 1-6-2 lifetime against Pittsburgh – his lone win came in relief at Nashville – and he entered the series with a.880 save percentage and a 3.57 goals-against average. Besides his abilities on the ice, he has shown a professionalism off the ice that not many 22-year-olds in the National Hockey League have. It was his league-leading 10th goal of the postseason and NHL-record fourth-game victor of the postseason, breaking the rookie mark set by Montreal’s Claude Lemieux in 1986 and equaled by Colorado’s Chris Drury in 1999.

The amusing thing about Game 2 is that it started nearly completely the opposite of Game 1. “You feel like the Pittsburgh Penguins, they have his number”. “We’ve got guys in here that are learning, and we’re going to learn from those two games”, Subban said.

Rinne gave up four goals on 25 shots and was outclassed again by Matt Murray, who stopped 37-of-38 shots. (.923 to.918) than Rinne in the regular season, albeit in a smaller sample size (21 games compared to 61).

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette listens to a question during a news conference Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

That was enough to end Rinne’s night, but the Predators aren’t blaming their goaltender for the series deficit.

The Penguins goaltender, on the other hand, has been phenomenal since returning to the pipes this postseason.

Murray dominating goalie battle: Penguins rookie Murray is outplaying his veteran counterpart, and it isn’t close. Those back-to-back saves accounted for two of the seven stops Murray made in the final 34 seconds of the period. At the age of 23, Murray has not shied away from the fact that he still gets butterflies before the start of a game. “And then, like an ignorant redneck, I thought ‘Wouldn’t it be awesome to throw a catfish on the ice at this game?'” For one, they actually put pucks on the net.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins on NBC Sports Network was the second-most watched Game 2 since 2002 and the most-watched cable program Wednesday night.

Jacob Waddell, 36, of Nolensville, Tennessee, threw the fish over the glass surrounding the rink at PPG Paints Arena about 23 minutes into the game, police told our sister affiliate WSMV in Nashville.