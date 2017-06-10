The Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Shares Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sealed Air Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Corp during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Corp during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air Corp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter.

Currently Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)’s shares owned by insiders are 0.5%, whereas shares owned by institutional owners are 91.5%. LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Corp will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,523.71.

More notable recent Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Braskem, Sealed Air and Naturepedic partner to bring renewable foam …” on May 23, 2017, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Sealed Air “sets record” for corporate relocations to Charlotte (PHOTOS)” published on May 17, 2017, Zacks.com published: “Sealed Air Announces Partnership with Braskem & Naturepedic” on May 24, 2017. However the company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the same quarter during a year ago. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has a market cap of $8.75 billion and over the last 12 months, SEE has gone weaker by -4.69%.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -3.05%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -1.79% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price.

SEE has a 1-year high price of $ 50.62 and 1-year low price of $41.74.

Let’s have a look at some of the important valuation ratios of the Sealed Air Corporation (SEE). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Revenue for the quarter also killed consensus, coming in at $1.61B, compared to the consensus of 1.58B. Sealed Air Corp had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 89.29%. Its mean Altman Z-Score: 2.37 during the last 7 years, while average Beneish M-Score: -3.43 during the last 7 years. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is according to a simplified 1 to 5 scale where 1 represents a Strong Buy and 5 a Strong Sell. Bank of America downgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) on Tuesday, September 15 to “Neutral” rating.

Several research firms recently commented on SEE. The stock of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by JP Morgan. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Sealed Air Corp in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sealed Air Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 19 report. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,551,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,637.93. And it remains to be seen which target price SEE can achieve without sacrificing much as the company is holding a -4.69% fall for the past twelve months.

Diverting focus on other technical analysis indicators that are on noticeable point, the 52-week range indicator provide a potential profit target, you will see either buying or selling pressure around this key area as it translates to a company’s ability to turn a profit on a year-over-year basis.