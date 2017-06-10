The Six Most Important Revelations from the Comey Hearing

Here are some of the top disclosures from Comey’s appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Tucker said Comey has been inconsistent by making untrue statements that echoed the Clinton campaign’s talking points, and then refusing to publicly say the truth about President Donald Trump not being under FBI investigation related to the Russian Federation probe.

Trump sent no tweets, ignored questions about Comey called out by reporters and stuck largely to his script by not mentioning the issue in a speech to the Faith and Freedom Coalition.

After the release of Comey’s written statement Wednesday, Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, said the president felt “completely and totally vindicated”, but he denied that Trump had told Comey “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”.

For all of the things that came into clearer focus with Thursday’s testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey, plenty of other questions remain.

The damning view from James Comey about the honesty and veracity of the current President of the United States by the one of the country’s chief law officers was one of the most memorable moments from one of the most eagerly anticipated evidence sessions on Capitol Hill in recent times.

At one point, when the subject of possible tape recordings existing of his conversations with the president arose, Comey sounded like he should have been sitting on a Southern porch sipping lemonade in a heat wave rather than on a Beltway hot seat: “Lordy, I hope there are tapes“, he exclaimed.

Trump critics say any efforts by the president to hinder an Federal Bureau of Investigation probe could amount to obstruction of justice.

But it was a Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, who asked the question that many Republicans have raised in the weeks since Comey’s firing as one media leak followed another revealing Comey’s claims about Trump’s inappropriate interactions with him.

James Comey had a few things to say about the reporting of the New York Times which reported on collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian Federation.

The professor, Daniel Richman, confirmed to Reuters on Thursday that Comey was referring to him.

“It’s my judgment I was sacked because of the Russian Federation investigation”, Comey said. “Kasowitz, who is a fine lawyer, answered it – and I know from personal experience that he has the president’s trust”.

Comey said during his testament that he had never been asked for loyalty from others, and did not know whether Trump had asked other cabinet members for loyalty. In short: Comey’s a liar and Trump isn’t.

Comey said Trump asked him to back off his agency’s investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn by saying, “I hope you can let this go”.

Trump, who is known to record major congressional hearings and other cable news shows on his TiVo device, was nearly certain to flip on the television after retiring to his private living quarters after dinner, one White House official said. “I was supposed to take her out to dinner that night”. So it wouldn’t matter that Comey had already told Trump that there was no investigation.

Comey said he had conceded that Flynn was a “good guy” but did not commit to freezing any investigations. “That’s a very high standard to meet”, McKenna said. Provided in summary in his written testimony to the Senate intelligence committee, they were written just after his conversations with Trump, when his memory was fresh and his ability to recall details at its sharpest.

Kasowitz said that “we will leave it to the appropriate authorities” to determine whether Comey’s leak “should be investigated”.

Comey said he did not know if there were tapes of his conversations with Trump, but that if so, they should be released.

Comey also explained that his discomfort with the President and the belief that Trump would lie about him led to the creation of his memo on the meeting.

Comey had quite a bit to say about his firing, which leaves him looking like a disgruntled former employee.

“If there are tapes”, Comey said, “it’s not just my word against his“.

Highlighting the degree of interest in the hearing, Washington bars opened hours early to serve patrons wanting to spend the day watching the back-and-forth.