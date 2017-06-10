The SNP plan another Scottish referendum after Brexit negotiatons

The Scottish First Minister was speaking as her party – the Scottish National Party (SNP) – launched their manifesto ahead of next week’s British general election.

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon will pledge to end austerity with £118 billion ($151 billion) of spending across the United Kingdom in the next five years to boost public services and support families when the party sets out its manifesto this week, Bloomberg reported.

“My priority in this election is to say to the people of Scotland, if you want Scotland’s interests to be protected and our voice heard, then you’ve got to vote SNP to make sure that’s the case”.

“Only the SNP has the strength in Scotland to stand up to the Tories”, she said.

Scotland voted to remain in the U.K.in a 2014 referendum and also to retain European Union membership past year.

Asked whether the decision to not display her image on the front page was due to her “divisive” reputation with voters, Ms Sturgeon joked, “the baby is cuter” (in reference to the child displayed on the cover).

The SNP leader is hoping to build on her party’s 2015 success of winning a record 56 out of 59 Scottish Westminster seats, and has sought to frame the election campaign as a two-horse race against Theresa May’s party.

She warned Theresa May that if the SNP wins the most seats in Scotland on June 8 – that “continued Tory attempts” to block another referendum would be “democratically unsustainable”.

She told supporters: “Let’s be clear – Labour isn’t strong enough to do that”.

Launching her party’s manifesto in Perth, the First Minister said she had already secured a mandate based on Brexit, and this had been reinforced by a recent vote in Holyrood.

The Labour leader replied: “I’ll obviously open discussions with the Government in Scotland and listen very carefully to what the Scottish Parliament says”.

Ms Sturgeon’s rating of -4 was 18 points down from +14 from a year ago, when people were asked how she was performing as First Minister.

“What I’m saying is what we’re going to do at Westminster if we’re elected and we’re going to vote to end austerity”.

“If we are given the budget after they have cut it then, no matter what they are trying to say, they will be cutting the winter fuel allowance and expecting the Scottish Government to make up the money from elsewhere”.

Scots rejected independence by a 10-point margin in 2014 and polls show support has not shifted.

Mr Dowson said: “I am aware that Labour and the Conservatives have done many deals in the past particularly where they proved to be “Better Together” in opposing the SNP plans for a first and second independence referendum”.

Sturgeon pointed to other times May has changed her mind.

“These cuts strike at the very heart of how we see ourselves as a nation and our shared ambition for the future”, Sturgeon said. “Nobody is fooled any more”.

Ms Sturgeon also warned that only the SNP could “keep the Tories in check”.

Rennie, however, accused the SNP leader pretending “she is interested in Europe” when in fact she only cares about independence.