The Trump White House won’t say it has confidence in Jeff Sessions

As the New York Times’ Peter Baker noted on Twitter, on Wednesday Trump declined to answer questions from reporters about whether he still had confidence in his Attorney General pick. According to the organizers the objective of The Family Leadership Summit is to inspire, motivate, and educate conservatives.

After Trump slammed the Justice Department’s handling of the Muslim ban on Monday, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl reports that the attorney general and president’s relationship has grown so combative that Sessions recently offered his resignation.

Pressed repeatedly on the topic, Spicer said he simply had not talked to Trump about the matter and added: “If I have not had a discussion with him about a subject I tend not to speak about it”.

Multiple sources told ABC that Sessions’s recusal remains one of the biggest disappointments to Trump during his presidency so far.

Trump is said to be upset by Sessions’s decision in March to recuse himself from all matters regarding the Justice Department’s ongoing investigation into Russian election meddling and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

“I have not had discussions with him about that”, Spicer said during his daily press briefing. “He’s not going anywhere”, one official who spoke with Sessions in the aftermath of the reports told the Caller.

Before his recusal from the Russian Federation investigation, Sessions and Trump had a strong bond. Trump has fumed to allies and advisers ever since, suggesting that Sessions made a needless decision.

The Justice Department has acknowledged that Sessions was at the Mayflower Hotel event in Washington, but said there were no private or side conversations that day. The Post’s sources claimed that Trump refused the attorney general’s offer to resign and told Sessions he still has faith in him.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017The Justice Dept. should ask for an expedited hearing of the watered down Travel Ban before the Supreme Court – & seek much tougher version!

While Sessions’ offer to resign hasn’t led to any line-up changing moves or devastatingly brief dismissal letters, the alleged tension between Trump and his former-ride or die doesn’t seem likely to just blow over.

The White House has arrived at a binary choice: Choose chaos or choose success.

Sessions was the first sitting U.S. senator to endorse Trump and became one of his top advisers on the campaign trail.