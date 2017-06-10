Eric Trump on Tuesday night said Democrats supporting the investigation into Russian Federation and his father’s campaign “are not even people”. “He said, ‘I don’t care if it’s my son or not – everybody gets billed.'” The costs continued to go up, from $142,000 in 2011, to the maximum of $322,000 in 2015.

Yup, the guy who poses for pictures with severed elephant tails and slaughtered cheetahs and other big game animals (and who, let’s be honest, definitely looks like he’d be down to hunt a human if he ever got the chance-the deadliest game!) is saying we’re “not even people”. It’s so, so sad. “It’s so, so sad, I mean, morality is just gone”, Trump said.

Trump – one of President Donald Trump’s five children – also said Democrats are obstructing the current administration.

Though Trump also took the opportunity of his chat with Hannity to call Tom Perez, the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, a “whack job”, Perez shot back Wednesday morning in a statement. “There’s no leadership there”.

Eric Trump wasted no time lashing out at critics on Twitter after his charity came under fire following the Forbes report on Tuesday. It is unclear from these tax forms how much of those payments went to the Trump Organization.

‘Contrary to recent reports, at no time did the Trump Organization profit in any way from the foundation or any of its activities’.

“It also raises larger questions about the Trump family dynamics and whether Eric and his brother, Don Jr., can be truly independent of their father”, the report added.

The donations reportedly passed through the Eric Trump Foundation by way of a charity golf tournament benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause that Trump’s second son is passionate about.

According to tax returns cited by Forbes, the event cost an average of $50,000 a year from 2007 to 2010. “They become obstructionists because they have no message of their own”. Golf charity experts told the outlet that the listed expenses “defy any reasonable cost justification for a one-day golf tournament”.

The Eric Trump Foundation has raised over $11 million for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital over the years, mostly through an annual charity golf invitational. But filings reviewed by Forbes belie Trump’s claims: According to the magazine, the Eric Trump Foundation has actually paid the Trump Organization more than $1.2 million over the last six years to use its properties for fundraising events.

So Eric Trump might be a little misguided when it comes to accurate name-calling. “What have you done today?!” he wrote Tuesday evening. However, the report that the foundation may have been used to funnel outside donations to the Donald J. Trump Foundation to the very much for-profit Trump Organization seem to renew concerns over the presidential family’s business practices.