Theresa May Asked The Queen If She Could Form Her Own Government

The last time a British general election resulted in a hung parliament, in 2010, the talks to form a coalition government took five days (the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats teamed up). May’s vision of Brexit calls for tariffs on European Union goods imported into Britain. Labour’s increase in seats from 229 to 261 – with one seat still undecided – confounded expectations that his left-wing views made him electorally toxic.

May, who had called for snap elections in the hope of increasing the Tory majority and strengthening her hand in Brexit negotiations, met the Queen on Friday and announced that she would form a minority government with the DUP to proceed with Brexit despite her party’s failure in the Thursday election. After all, it was a Conservative Prime Minister who introduced same-sex marriage in England and Wales and, in 2015, his bold decision was rewarded at the ballot box.

“We need a government that can act”, EU Budget Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told German broadcaster Deutschlandfunk. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s the danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides… I expect more uncertainty now”.

European Union leaders expressed fears that May’s shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on June 19, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing.

The far-right UK Independence Party, which won 12.5 percent of the vote two years ago and was a driving force behind the vote in a referendum backing Brexit, risked being wiped out.

As CBS News’ Phillips reports, May called this snap election while riding a double-digit opinion poll lead.

May’s campaign catchphrase of a “strong and stable government” has backfired.

But Tory sources indicated she would continue in Number 10.

Six Conservative ministers lost their seats, including Rob Wilson who said the Tory campaign was “terrible”. “And our leader needs to take stock as well”.

” It is very early to tell but it indicates that Jeremy Corbyn strategy- which is to mobilize his base, to inspire young people, to inspire people who haven’t voted before- seems to have done the trick”, Tim Bale, Professor of Politics at Queen Mary University of London, tells TIME. The turnout was high.

“The prime minister called this election because she wanted a mandate”, Corbyn said at the vote count in his constituency. “I think that’s enough for her to go, actually”. “She has fewer seats than she started with”, Landale wrote.

Many predicted she would soon be gone.

“Our two parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years, and this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom”, May said. With only 319 seats instead of the 326 needed for a majority, May is now a weakened party leader, especially when it comes to the issue of Brexit.

“She has to go and ask for things now and they can say “well we’ll see”.

Most of all, it was hoped, this election would lead to greater clarity. As the polls suggested a tightening race, pollsters spoke less often of a landslide and raised the possibility that May’s majority would be eroded.