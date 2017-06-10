Theresa May FINALLY says she’s SORRY after general election shock

“Theresa is Prime Minister and it’s right that she grasps the nettle of hard policy, but there is a wisdom to not doing detailed stuff in the middle of campaign that was lost”.

Yet as the campaign heated up, polls narrowed.

Several ministers lost their seats in Thursday’s election, which saw the Conservatives lose their majority in Parliament.

This could easily shift in any number of directions.

After a night of high drama across the country, May insisted her party was still in pole position to lead, despite falling short by eight seats and having to turn to Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party for backing.

There are a few different potential outcomes. When he lost a confidence vote, he resigned and the first Labour government was formed under Ramsay MacDonald. But it’s an open question whether the Lib Dems would be keen. So, when was the last time this happened?

The 1923 election put Labour in government – but not in power. Today, Tory supporters will feel how we Milibandites felt in 2015 – shocked and very, very exhausted – but even though they will probably cling to power, they are on a trajectory towards opposition, against a left that is galvanised by this result.

Sir Vince is returning to the Commons after regaining the seat of Twickenham in southwest London for the Liberal Democrats.

In the end, May’s decision robbed the Conservatives, or “Tories” as they’re often called, of their comfortable 330-seat majority. A coalition with broad internal disagreement and a razor-thin edge is all but powerless. Several Conservative lawmakers, including Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, raised concerns over the DUP’s opposition to same-sex marriage.It was not immediately clear what the DUP’s demands might be and one DUP lawmaker suggested support might come vote by vote.Any such arrangement would be fraught with political risk for May, fuelling uncertainty among businesses over what the final terms of Britain’s departure from the European Union would look like, and how it will affect future trade with the bloc. Either way, gridlock prevails.

May’s left-wing Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn, once written off by his opponents as a no-hoper, said May should step down and he wanted to form a minority government. The Conservatives secured just 318 seats, not enough to reach the 326 seat threshold for a parliamentary majority. “We should clearly come to terms with the British to start as quickly as possible”.

A chastened Theresa May is attempting to move on from her botched election gamble, under intense pressure from members of her own cabinet and Tory backbenchers to dramatically improve her game.

For now, though, this is a wait-and-see moment.

Political deadlock could derail negotiations with the other 27 European Union countries ahead of Britain’s exit from the bloc, due in March 2019, before they even begin in earnest.

The approach to Brexit talks is a wildcard, but that was always the case, even if May won a commanding majority. “That’s what we have seen tonight”.

Nervousness in the markets is likely to increase and investors in charge of large amounts of global capital could decide to move their money to more attractive markets, such as the eurozone where growth has picked up and political risk (the major Dutch and French elections are behind us for example) has reduced. But as long as gridlock appears likely to prevail, United Kingdom stocks should be in good shape. Coalition governments are, by default, far less stable than majority governments.

