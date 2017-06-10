“Corbyn ran a way better campaign, he got to more places and got more people to come out to his rallies”, said Labour supporter Alisa Hall outside the London building where Mr Corbyn’s votes were counted.

That tweet from Theresa May’s official account is already coming back to haunt her and will continue to do so until either another election is called, she’s forced to resign or, perhaps most likely, both.

She finished her address with “let’s get to work”.

“The perception of the DUP is not a pretty one for renewables and climate change”, one industry source told BusinessGreen.

May said she will form “a government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country”.

Her office said later that the key finance, foreign, Brexit, interior and defence ministers would remain unchanged.

The DUP itself said only that it would enter talks and it was not immediately clear what its demands might be.

Perplexed EU leaders, unexpectedly faced with the prospect of dealing with now-shaky British leadership, sought Friday to make sense of the drama, but also made clear that while Britain might be accorded time to regroup, it should not expect an extension of the two-year deadline for the Brexit talks to end.

From the EU’s perspective, the upset meant a possible delay in the start of Brexit talks and an increased risk that negotiations would fail. Opponents of the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union feared that a big Tory majority would allow the government to ride roughshod over opposition and seek a “hard Brexit“, in which the United Kingdom withdraws from the European Union single market in order to clamp down on immigration.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, May’s bruised Conservatives had 318 seats – short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before May’s roll of the electoral dice.

Left-wing, anti-establishment, easily written off – Texan Colin Kalmbacher sees strong parallels between Bernie Sanders and British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The pound had its worst day of the year so far in reaction, falling by almost 2% against the dollar to its lowest level in two months.

The DUP, which May referred to as her “friends”, was non-committal in its initial remarks.

“The country needs a period of stability, and whatever the results are the Conservative Party will ensure we fulfil our duty in ensuring that stability”, she said.

She said the government would start Brexit negotiations with the European Union as scheduled in 10 days’ time.

After winning his own seat in north London, Corbyn said May’s attempt to win a bigger mandate had backfired.

“I’ve enjoyed the campaign”, she said.

Corbyn would be unlikely to win backing for a minority government, but was clearly revelling in a storming performance after pundits had pronounced his Labour Party all but dead. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”. “A weak partner weakens the whole negotiations”, he added.

But there was little sympathy from some other Europeans. She talks about “the next five years” but I’d be amazed if it lasted 12 months.

She ended her election campaign with a rally in a half-empty conference hall on the outskirts of Britain’s second city, Birmingham.

British politics is no stranger to eccentric characters and Thursday’s election was no exception.

“This is a very bad moment for the Conservative Party, and we need to take stock”, Conservative lawmaker Anna Soubry said.

‘If I lose just six seats, I will lose this election and Jeremy Corbyn will be sitting down to negotiate with Europe’. Other Conservatives have emphasised the importance of migration controls.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lacklustre campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”. In addition, young voters-the only demograhic in which Labour is favored-turned out in higher numbers than usual, having been swept into activism during last year’s referendum campaign. During her tenure as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016 and her current role as Prime Minister, May has had to repeatedly defend her record on security, as the number of police was reduced by about 20,000, from 144,353 in 2010 to 122,859 in 2016, according to The Guardian.