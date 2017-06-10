Theresa May Loses Her Election Gamble

The early polls had suggested that the Torries may secure as many as 100 seats in the House.

The Conservatives have lost the election and should stand aside for a Labour minority government, according to Jeremy Corbyn, who declared: “We are ready to serve this country”.

Jeremy Corbyn has said the Labour Party is “ready to serve” following the election result, but added that he would not do any deals or pacts. In the end, her Conservative Party was left with fewer seats and failed to hold on to its majority. Nicola Sturgeon’s Scottish National Party has 34 seats while Tim Farron’s Liberal Democrat Party has 12 seats, followed by Arlene Foster’s Democratic Unionist Party having 10 seats.

A BBC projection put the Tories on 43% overall, about six points up on David Cameron’s result in 2015, and Labour on 40%, spectacularly outpolling Ed Miliband and Gordon Brown’s results and even racking up more votes than Tony Blair did when he won power in 2005.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which increased its representation at Westminster from eight to 10, signalled it was ready to discuss working with Tories on issues such as Brexit and keeping the United Kingdom together.

“She rushed into this election purely for party advantage and people have thought this is inappropriate for a Prime Minister”. When no single political party manages to get enough seats to form a majority on its own, parliament is said to be ‘hung’.

Accepting victory in Islington North, Mr Corbyn said voters had opted for hope and “turned their backs on the politics of austerity”.

The Conservative Party is now leading the United Kingdom general election after grabbing 315 seats, while Labour party close behind with 261 seats. Among the casualties was Alex Salmond, a former first minister of Scotland and one of the party’s highest-profile lawmakers. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

Tory Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon told the BBC: “This is a projection, it’s not a result”. It is bad. She is in a very hard place.

Mrs May drove direct from the Maidenhead count to Conservative HQ in London, where she was hunkered down in talks with aides as dawn broke before moving on to 10 Downing Street.

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson said: “Theresa May’s authority has been undermined by this election”. May nearly certainly does not have a long-term future as prime minister.

“I don’t see how she can be a strong and credible figure now to lead these negotiations”, he said.

The pro-European Liberal Democrats, who have campaigned for a second European Union referendum, increased their number of seats from nine, but their former leader Nick Clegg lost his seat. If the numbers hold up as counting continues throughout the night, the Conservative Party will need to form a coalition with another party in order to keep control of government.