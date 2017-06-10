Theresa May’s DUP deal: Hundreds of thousands back call to block agreement

May told reporters that she had “wanted to achieve a larger majority but that was not the result”.

There had been doubts cast over her leadership after she paid a heavy price for her gamble to overturn the UK’s Fixed Term Parliament Act and call a snap general election ahead of the fixed time-frame it would have been held in 2020.

To make matters worse for May, her main rivals in the Commons, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labor Party, did spectacularly well, increasing the size of their numbers to 261 MPs.

When Theresa May stood on the steps of Downing Street Friday morning to confirm that she will try to lead a minority government, it was significant that she referred to “the Conservative and Unionist party” – the historic name of the party she leads.

In Thursday’s election, the DUP won 10 of Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the 650-member British parliament.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster said a deal has not yet been agreed – but many people are concerned as the party has anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ views.

European Union leaders expressed fear that Theresa’s shock loss of her majority would delay the Brexit talks, due to begin on June 19, and so raise the risk of negotiations failing. “As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and allies, in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular”, May added.

DUP leader Arlene Foster confirmed that she had spoken to May and that they would speak further to “explore how it may be possible to bring stability to this nation at this time of great challenge”, the BBC reported.

“Also, they will seek to influence Brexit negotiations so that the Northern Irish economy does not suffer from the creation of some kind of hard border between the Republic of Ireland in the south and Northern Ireland”.

Now it appears that a little party in Northern Ireland needs to come to the Tory’s rescue. The deal will likely be one of “confidence and supply”, meaning the DUP will not veto supply bills nor back no-confidence motions, rather than a formal coalition of the sort represented by the long-standing Liberal-National coalition in Australia. By contrast, the Conservative Party fully accepts climate science and spearheaded several important pieces of green legislation during the tenure of May’s predecessor, David Cameron.

Northern Ireland is now without a government as power-sharing between nationalists and unionists collapsed in January.

The fear in Belfast is that a close working relationship between May’s government and the DUP could affect the devolution crisis.

The DUP could also force the Conservatives to abandon some of their most controversial manifesto pledges such as scrapping the “triple-lock” state pension.

She and her team of 10 MPs refused to take questions at the rostrum, but afterwards the official admitted: “There are big questions for us but even bigger questions for others. Colleagues who I have worked with, colleagues who have contributed much to our country and I felt that they did not deserve to lose their seats”.

It is beginning to look as if Sturgeon made a catastrophic miscalculation in calling for a second independence referendum when she did.