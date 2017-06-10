Theresa May’s Future as PM in Doubt After Hung Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed Friday to form a government and carry on separating the United Kingdom from Europe despite her party losing its majority in Parliament in Thursday’s snap election.

She returned to 10 Downing Street and made a short, grim-faced statement saying that she would form a government “that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for this country”.

Nevertheless, she lost. The party no longer has the overall majority in the House of Commons, which requires at least 326 seats, and is now facing a daunting prospect of a minority government.

But the Conservative leader signalled her determination to fight on during a grim speech in her Maidenhead constituency. Questions were soon raised about the longevity of the minority government, the possibility of another election in the near future, the approach to Brexit talks that will inevitably be influenced by the election results, and the role the resurgent Labour will play in future.

Ms Davidson also called on Nicola Sturgeon to drop her demands for a second referendum on Scottish independence, claiming it had proved to be “a massive political miscalculation” which had cost SNP MPs their seats. Together, the two parties will have a narrow majority in Parliament.

Whatever the outcome, the options look nothing like the “strong and stable” government May promised when she called the snap election in mid-April.

A Buzzfeed journalist tweeted that Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary, was already seeking opinions on a leadership bid even as the scale of the Conservatives’ embarrassment was becoming clear.

In a resignation message on the ConservativeHome website, Mr Timothy said: “I take responsibility for my part in this election campaign, which was the oversight of our policy programme”.

Then, attacks in Manchester and London that killed a total of 30 people brought the campaign to a halt – twice, sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism.

By contrast, Labour performed far better than expected.

After winning his own seat in north London, Corbyn said May’s attempt to win a bigger mandate had backfired.

May wanted to force pensioners to pay for their dementia care by selling their homes after they die.

“What’s happened is people have said they’ve had quite enough of austerity politics. and not giving our young people a chance they deserve in our society”.

With May’s mandate shattered, the departure is less likely to be a “hard” Brexit in which Britain leaves the single market and European Union citizens will no longer be able to move freely between European Union member states and the UK.

Britain voted 52% in favour of leaving the European Union in a shock referendum previous year, becoming the first ever member state ever to do so, but the regional breakdown of the results varied hugely.

He continued: “Yet another own goal, after Cameron now May”.

Some EU officials had voiced hope that a stronger majority for May could allow her to make more concessions in the negotiations. However, earlier in the day, Barnier wrote on Twitter that Brexit negotiations should begin when the United Kingdom is “ready”, since the election had thrown May’s majority into disarray.