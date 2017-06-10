Theresa May’s gamble fails in Britain’s snap elections

“The country needs a period of stability and whatever the result the Conservative Party will ensure that we fulfill our duty in ensuring that stability”, she said.

The DUP party traditionally held a “euroscpetic” stance and backed the Brexit vote.

“I wanted to achieve a larger majority, and that was not the result we achieved”, she said.

Mrs May’s campaign message was to deliver a “strong and stable” government that could guide the country through crucial Brexit negotiations with the European Union over the next two years. Instead of a formal coalition, May could seek to govern through a so-called “confidence and supply” arrangement with the DUP, in which the Northern Irish party agrees to support the minority Conservative government on vital matters, such as the budget, in return for concessions.

Britain’s typically right-wing press savaged May over the election outcome, questioning whether she will be able to remain in power after a result that leaves her reliant on uniting rival factions within her party to deliver Brexit. The Labour Party sure looked down and out in recent weeks, but it made a major surge when it actually mattered in Thursday’s election.

He said: “She fought the election on the basis that it was her campaign; it was her decision to call the election, it was her name out there”. Negotiations with European officials had been set to begin on June 19.

Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, said he hoped there would be no further delays, and that the result of the United Kingdom general election would not have a “major impact on the negotiations we are desperately waiting for”.

Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish first minister and head of the Scottish National party, said May “lost all authority and credibility” while Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said she “should be ashamed” and should resign “if she has an ounce of self-respect”.

In a tweet, Barnier said: “Timetable and European Union positions are clear”. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the (Brexit) negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

Sterling plunged against the dollar and the euro on Friday as the election result created even more uncertainty over the whole Brexit process.

But she has faced pressure to quit from inside and outside her party after a troubled campaign overshadowed by two terror attacks, although British media quoted party sources saying she had “no intention” of doing so.

Her campaign unravelled after a policy U-turn on care for the elderly, while Corbyn’s old-school socialist platform and more impassioned campaigning style won wider support than anyone had foreseen, notably from young voters, say analysts.

On top of this, there will now probably also be an internal wrangle in the Tory party over who might replace May as leader and prime minister.