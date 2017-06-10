The UK election has ended in a hung parliament, after the Conservative Party came up short of a majority in the snap general election.

The Tories remain the biggest party with 318 seats and Labour now have 261 – with 326 required for a majority and one seat left to be called.

PM Theresa May was fighting to hold on to her job on Friday as British voters dealt her a punishing blow, denying her the stronger mandate she had sought to conduct Brexit talks and instead weakening her party’s grip on power.

However Ms May does not plan to stand down, says BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

“At this time, more than anything else this country needs a period of stability”.

Mrs May added the Tories were the only party who could form a Government and take the country through Brexit negotiations. This will ensure Britain’s exit from the European Union in March 2019. The party’s leader, Arlene Foster, slammed Corbyn and said ahead of the election, “He hasn’t condemned IRA for the violence they visited upon people in everyday lives”.

It is a testimony to the low expectations for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour that this result is being hailed as a victory for the party, even though it lost to the Conservatives by about the same popular vote percentage as Donald Trump lost to Hillary Clinton. “I think that’s enough for her to go, actually”.

The biggest shock of the night so far has been Liberal Democrat MP Nick Clegg losing his seat to a Labour candidate.

The incumbent stays in office until the next government is formed, so Theresa May will continue to serve as prime minister – for now, at least.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who surprised members of his party with a stronger than expected campaign performance, called for May to resign. Though the biggest single victor, they failed to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority.

With one result still to be declared, May’s Tories have taken 318 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, 12 fewer than before she called the election. Labour are set to gain about 30, the Lib Dems five and the SNP are predicted to lose 22 seats. By aligning themselves with the DUP which has 10 seats, May’s party exceeds the 326-seat benchmark and is a move May hinted at last night. Ironically, May will also be helped by the success in Northern Ireland of the pro-republican Sinn Fein Party. Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said the idea of a new independence referendum “is dead”.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but said it would take a few hours at least to see how the results of the election play out in forming a government. “Despite all the cynicism from experts like me and pundits, he does seem to have gotten young people out to vote”. While Theresa May has been on her best while discussing Brexit, many believed that her campaigns lacked any connection and she couldn’t sustain the arguments on Brexit. The turnout was high.