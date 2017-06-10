While the parties are closely aligned they differ on issues such as pensions and the details of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

May, who had called for snap elections in the hope of increasing the Tory majority and strengthening her hand in Brexit negotiations, met the Queen on Friday and announced that she would form a minority government with the DUP to proceed with Brexit despite her party’s failure in the Thursday election. Labor’s leader, Jeremy Corbyn, widely dismissed by the majority of British political experts, ran a smart, effective campaign, turning out younger and poorer voters to win 40 percent of the total votes.

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party lost seats in the June 8 snap elections.

The election outcome is an embarrassing turn for May who called the vote three years earlier than required, to give her a strong position in Brexit negotiations. “I think that’s enough for her to go, actually”.

Democratic Unionist Party says it is their best performance ever securing nearly 1/3 of all votes cast in Northern Ireland. “Well the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”. It will take time – and probably another election – for matters to be resolved. May had been misled by polls indicating that the Conservative Party would be able to decimate the Labour Party, which appeared to be in disarray under the leadership of socialist Jeremy Corbyn.

May’s Conservative Party won 318 seats in the House of Commons, the UK’s lower chamber of parliament, landing seven seats short of a majority.

The anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat Party did not make its hoped-for inroads.

Charles de Marcilly from the Robert Schuman foundation in Brussels pointed out it was premature to make judgments of the possible impact of the United Kingdom general election results on the Brexit negotiations.

For its party, the European Union urged May on Friday to start Brexit talks as quickly as possible, but warned of complications ahead.

Steven Fielding, a professor of politics at the University of Nottingham, said Britain had seen an election “in which the personal authority of a party leader has disappeared in an unprecedented way”. “We should have concentrated more on them”.

The Democratic Unionist Party itself has long criticized the idea of a Hard Brexit, and it is believed that May will have to change her own plans to get the DUP’s support. The U.K.’s independent Office for Budget Responsibility has already cut its forecast for growth this year to 1.4% from an original 2.2%.

The Scottish National Party lost more than 20 seats to knock the party down to 35 seats, according to the BBC. Together, the Conservatives and the DUP would have 328 seats in parliament, just above the 326 needed.