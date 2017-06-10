Theresa May to form government with help of Democratic Unionist party

The Conservatives are short of an overall parliamentary majority following last night’s election results.

After failing to secure enough votes to command a majority at Westminster, May has announced she will attempt to run a minority government through support from the controversial Northern Irish party’s 10 MPs.

Prime minister Theresa May hobbled across the finish line on Friday lunchtime, when she confirmed plans to “lead Britain forward at a critical time”, emphasising the word “certainty”, but altogether dropping her derided “strong and stable” rhetoric.

“We will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular”, May said on Friday outside her official Downing Street residence in London.

It is unclear exactly how the partnership between the DUP and the Conservatives will work.

The DUP, a small but now influential political party, said it would consider a “confidence and supply” agreement by which it would provide support in the House of Commons to the Conservatives in exchange for enactment of some of its policies.

May met stiff competition from her rival Jeremy Corbyn of the opposition Labour Party, who garnered 261 seats in the election, a gain of 29. Although the party leader claims they are not anti-LGBT, the DUP have vetoed same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland five times, despite a majority of public and representatives being in favour.

The DUP's Republican rivals in Northern Ireland, Sinn Fein, increased its number of seats from four to seven.

As well as playing its part in the governance of the United Kingdom as a whole, it also wishes to restore devolution to the Northern Ireland Assembly at Stormont following the breakdown of the power-sharing coalition.

The DUP now hold ten seats at Westminster, eight seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly and one solitary seat in the European Parliament.

Deputy Leader of the Northern Irish Green Party Clare Bailey echoed those concerns, telling BuzzFeed News: “The resolution of legacy issues should not be compromised by any arrangement between the DUP and Conservatives”.

Combined, the Tories and the DUP would have 329 MPs in the Commons.

She went on: “In the days and weeks ahead, it is that Union that will be to the forefront of our minds”. Those who want to tear apart the union that we cherish and benefit from so hugely have been sent a clear and resounding message. This effectively becomes a vote of approval or disapproval in the Tory-DUP deal and could also bring it down.

Shortly before her statement, senior DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said it was “much too early” to talk of a formal deal.