Former Chancellor George Osborne, perhaps the most likely to do so, stood down from Parliament this election to edit the London Evening Standard.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will stay in office although her party lost its parliamentary majority in elections.

The Conservatives’ losses were largely gains for the Labor opposition, which defied polls and predictions to gain 29 seats – a vindication for leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose grip on the party appears to have strengthened.

Theresa May, British prime minister and Conservative Party leader, delivers a statement in London today after Conservatives lost their majority in a snap general election.

But after the results, even the pro-Conservative titles turned on May.

Theresa May assumed that by taking on the Brexit mantle she would automatically become a popular leader, but she forgot the most important lesson that populism is optimistic and combines both right and left wing appeal.

Ruth Davidson, leader of Conservatives in Scotland, where the party did well, said the results showed that the Conservatives should prioritise good trade relations with the European Union. In fact, the party’s vote share shot to 42 per cent, up five points from 2015.

Conservative member of parliament Anna Soubry was the first in the party to disavow May in public, calling on the prime minister to “consider her position”.

The Conservatives built their election campaign around May’s ostensible strengths as a “strong and stable” leader, and the outcome is a personal slap in the face.

A major campaign issue centered on Britain’s plan to leave the European Union, also called Brexit.

May said Brexit talks would begin on June 19 as scheduled, the same day as the formal reopening of parliament.

An opening shot was sacked by Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who helped Mrs May over the line as the number of Tory MPs north of the border leapt from one to 13.

The last time a general election produced a hung parliament was in 2010, which was also produced the first coalition government since the World War II, led by David Cameron, a Tory with the Liberal Democrats as the junior partners in an awkward alliance considering how they differed on many issues.

The expert added that May arrived ahead of rival parties but not with the result as high as she wanted in order to have unquestioned political legitimacy. “I would think that’s enough to go, actually”.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV. “We are willing to serve the country”, said John McDonnell, a senior Labour politician. When I see older people voting for the Tories (Conservatives) or Brexit I see completely different values.

On Thursday probably a majority of voters were Remain voters, and yet Mrs May targeted her Brexit efforts at a subset of Leave voters. “It was an incredible own goal”.

But the return of former ministers Sir Vince Cable, Sir Ed Davey and Jo Swinson was offset by former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg’s defeat to Labour in Sheffield Hallam. And if she does so in the next month, she’ll set a pretty ignoble record as the shortest-tenured prime minister in almost a century. They sent a wave of anxiety through Britain and forced May to defend the government’s record on fighting terrorism. In 1974, Harold Wilson’s minority government lasted just six months; in 1996-97, John Major’s lasted five. Regarding security – she was in charge of security in Cameron’s government, which diminished the number of police, for example, and at the same time we saw two terror attacks in Manchester and London. Instead, both sides of the debate essentially promised the British people that they could have their cake and eat it too.

Charles de Marcilly from the Robert Schuman foundation in Brussels pointed out it was premature to make judgments of the possible impact of the United Kingdom general election results on the Brexit negotiations.