Theresa May to form minority government

It is a provision of the Act created to allow a government to be voted down, and provides two weeks for other parties to try to form a government (which they wouldn’t be able to do as long as the DUP refused to deal with them).

“What the country needs more than ever is certainty and having secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of seats in the general election it is clear that only the Conservative and Unionist party has the legitimacy and ability to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House of Commons”, she said.

It is thought Mrs May will seek some kind of informal arrangement with the DUP that could see it “lend” its support to the Tories on a vote-by-vote basis, known as confidence and supply, the BBC reports.

‘We will continue to work with our friends and allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular, ‘ May said, while DUP remained non-committal, only saying it would enter talks.

Reacting to the result, European Council president Donald Tusk said there was now “no time to lose” over Brexit, while the European Parliament’s chief negotiator Guy Verhofstadt said it was an “own goal” and made negotiations more “complicated”.

If neither side pulls together a coalition, the Conservatives could try to form a minority government, but it would struggle to pass laws.

“But it is crucial that whatever agreement is reached with the European Union results in no “hard” border with the Republic”.

The DUP, which staunchly defends Northern Ireland remaining part of Britain and takes a conservative approach to social issues, increased its number of seats to 10.

The move has been slammed as a “coalition of chaos” by Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, who condemned Mrs May for putting her “party before her country”.

“Other personnel issues are for other days”, she said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has also called on Mrs May to stand down, declaring he is “ready to serve the country” after Mrs May’s snap General Election gamble spectacularly backfired – and a much better than expected poll for his party.

The Tories won 318 seats, down 12, and will have to rely on the DUP to get things done.

Sky’s political editor Faisal Islam said: “This is the most extraordinary balancing act”.

The Green Party held its single seat in Brighton Pavilion, with MP Caroline Lucas nearly doubling her majority to just under 15,000. But, while a deal between Theresa May and the DUP may not be strong, it is reasonably stable.

Sky’s Northern Ireland correspondent David Blevins said: “The DUP have a very delicate balance to strike between how they use this power they suddenly find themselves with, and how they ensure that anything they demand does not derail efforts to restore devolution here”.

Sinn Fein, Northern Ireland’s Republican party gained 3 seats, totalling 7, although leader Gerry Adams stated that they would maintain their abstentionist policy with representatives foregoing their seat at Westminster as a result of refusing to swear allegiance to the Queen. There would be no need for a new election as long as the DUP is happy – and why shouldn’t it be, now that it has direct leverage over the Government?

“You really couldn’t make it up”. A government that can provide certainty and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.

She insisted she would press ahead with Brexit talks, which are to begin in 10 days.