Theresa May to ‘reflect’ after disastrous election result

May received the queen’s approval to form a new government by linking with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, which won 10 seats. “I think we need to wait and see”. However, this party opposes a “hard” Brexit, because this could well cause difficulties over Northern Ireland’s border with the neighbouring Irish Republic. The opposition Labour Party got 261 seats, followed by the Scottish National Party with 35 and the Liberal Democrats with 12 seats. She said the two parties will remain committed to Brexit and securing a new partnership with the EU.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will form a government supported by a small Northern Irish outfit after her Conservative Party lost its parliamentary majority in an election debacle days before talks on Britain’s European Union departure are due to begin. “We’re ready to form a government…we are willing to serve the country”, he said.

The campaign began with a clear lead for May and the Conservatives, reinforcing a perception that Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn was too left-wing to attract widespread support.

Guenther Oettinger, a German member of the European Commission, said Friday that the election result had left it unclear whether negotiations between the United Kingdom and Europe on Britain’s exit from the EU could be launched on June 19 as planned. Being the first party in the House, she doubtless has the constitutional right to try to form a government.

Nuns were among the voters in Britain’s early elections.

But she now faces calls from top Tory MPs to “consider her position” after suffering catastrophic losses in the snap election.

Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, arrived at the Labour Party headquarters in London where he was applauded and cheered by a large crowd. “Then it will be incumbent on us to ensure we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”. He is also lobbying against “undue restrictions on free movement of people, which we know will damage the capacity of the creative industries to deliver”.

The stunning election result comes after a campaign in which May lost popularity over her style and some of her social care policies, including a so-called “dementia tax” that would force the elderly to pay more for their care.

However, she struggled to gain positive traction in the polls after performing poorly in interviews and refusing to participate in televised debates with the other party’s leaders.

Britain and the EU are at odds over nearly every detail of the Brexit process, but European officials had hoped a strong win for May would make it easier to override domestic opposition and compromise.