Theresa May to ‘reflect’ after losing majority in Parliament

The Tories, as they are commonly known in the United Kingdom, will now have to govern as a minority party, or try to form a coalition government, or force another general election. Once again, voters have sprung a surprise.

“Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government, then she, I doubt, will survive in the long term as Conservative Party leader”, former Conservative Treasury chief George Osborne said on ITV. It should have been a slam dunk for May, whose Conservative Party was 20 points ahead in the opinion polls, and who needed a stronger hand to push through the hard realities of “Brexit“, the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union, which passed by a razor-thin voter margin past year.

All eyes are on the British Pound, and there has already been a shock in the early hours of trading on Friday that led to the Pound taking a dive all the way from 1.2950 to below 1.27 following increasing concerns that the United Kingdom is heading for a hung parliament. No party secured a majority and May was left scrambling to form a coalition government. “Let us remove the risk of uncertainty and instability and continue to give the country the strong and stable leadership it demands”.

Many analysts said it was unlikely May could remain leader for long now that her authority has been eroded.

“Labour fought an energetic, hopeful campaign,”Al Jazeera’s Barnaby Phillips, reporting from Britain’s capital, London, said.”Corbyn promised an end to austerity, attracting large crowds”.

Britain’s best-selling Sun newspaper said senior party members promised to get rid of May, but would wait at least six months because they were anxious that a leadership contest now could propel Corbyn into power.

Today, Corbyn said that he had “changed the face of British politics” and that politics “isn’t going back into the box where it was before”.

In Brussels, home of the European Union, there was a mix of puzzlement, confusion and frustration over the chaos of British politics. Given the election arithmetic, Labour would struggle to get the numbers to form a government. The turnout was high. “With a minority government, and a very heavy programme of legislation needed to make necessary arrangements for paving the way for Brexit, there is likely to be little time or inclination to embark on an unnecessary battle over human rights”, Feldman says.

Politicians who were brought into the fold by the detoxification undertaken by David Cameron and George Osborne will likely balk at sharing power with a party that remains opposed to same-sex marriage and abortion, and at an individual level has some shocking views on equality. Britain is a key trading partner for China and a potentially significant player in the belt and road project.

May, who went into the election with a reputation for quiet competence, was criticized for a lacklustre campaigning style and for a plan to force elderly people to pay more for their care, a proposal her opponents dubbed the “dementia tax”.

The result could also be bad news for the Scottish National Party, which is predicted to lose 20 of its 54 seats – though the pollsters cautioned that there is a lot of uncertainty around the Scottish forecast.

The tone of Brexit talks, tentatively scheduled to begin in just 10 days – and even May’s own position – are now up in the air.

Guenther Oettinger, the German member of the European Union executive, was among those warning that a weak British leader may be a problem once talks start. Democracy is often untidy.

The Tories and the DUP might seem like natural bedfellows, even before the 2015 election the Ulster Unionists were also talked of in potential coalition terms. Hopefully, the process will lead to better cross-party collaboration and, ultimately, a leader with a clear mandate.