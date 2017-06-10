Theresa May to seek formation of government despite losing her majority

Prime Minister Theresa May had called for this snap election back in April, hoping to get a stronger majority of Conservative lawmakers.

Not a word in the speech about the drop in the Conservative vote, nor of a campaign, commanded by herself and her aides, which failed to ignite and certainly nothing on the strong increase in the Labor vote led by Jeremy Corbyn, a man she has mocked incessantly since she took office.

British newspapers summed it up in a word: Mayhem. “Britain on a knife edge”, said the Daily Mail.

Conservative MP Nigel Evans told CNN his party shot itself “in the head” with an “irrelevant” manifesto, which was peppered with “arsenic”. Pundits had expected the UKIP vote to go strongly to the Conservatives.

He urged the Government to “reconsider whether it’s really good for Great Britain to withdraw from the European Union in this way”.

Mr Goodman said they believed Mrs May’s two closest advisers, joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill “must go” and there could be major changes to the Brexit process, single market membership “may now be on the table”, the website said. It could plunge the country into a prolonged period of political uncertainty and horsetrading over the formation of a coalition government, or possibly even another election.

“How do you negotiate when you know that the position of the partner that you’re negotiating with is extremely weak?” says Klaas of the London School of Economics.

But a month and a half later, having lost her parliamentary majority, some are now questioning whether May will be able to remain as leader.

Frustrated by a year of British foot-dragging and faced by more uncertainty in the aftermath of the country’s general election, the European Union on Friday had a clear proposal of when to start the Brexit negotiations: How about tomorrow morning?

Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May listens as the declaration at her constituency is made for in the general election in Maidenhead, England, Friday, June 9, 2017. She gave few policy details and appeared mostly at tightly controlled events. The group has now lost its overall majority in Parliament.

Above all, investors are anxious about the general uncertainty surrounding the country – whether a bruised May will resign in due course, whether the Conservatives will be able to form a new government or whether it will be an alliance of opposition parties, led by the Labour Party.

Meanwhile, Labour, which had been written off by critics as all but unelectable, surged to 262 seats, up 29 from its tally in the 2015 election. That “extreme version of Brexit” was rejected by voters in Thursday’s election, according to Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s Brexit spokesman. The currency has been highly volatile in the last year, from $1.50 a year ago before the Brexit vote to below $1.18 briefly in October. It was a stunning loss for a party earlier projected to gain dozens of seats.

“If the poll is anything like accurate, this is completely catastrophic for the Conservatives and for Theresa May”, said Osborne. Some members of Parliament in May’s Tory party and the rival Labour Party favor a softer Brexit, in which the United Kingdom might maintain a much closer relationship with the EU. Even if she stays, it’ll be tougher for her to get things done.

Corbyn’s newly energized Labour Party officially backs Brexit – since voters endorsed it in a referendum past year – but many important figures in the party advocate a much “softer” Brexit, and their views now may now carry sway.

Young voters are fed up with squeezed incomes, and many didn’t want to leave the EU, Page said.

Former chancellor George Osborne, sacked from the Cabinet by Mrs May and now editor of the Evening Standard, told ITV: “Clearly if she’s got a worse result than two years ago and is nearly unable to form a government then she I doubt will survive in the long term as Conservative party leader”.

The DUP’s influence might’ve been at least in part checked by the pro-independence Sinn Fein party, which gained three seats for a total of seven, but as their MPs don’t sit in parliament – they refuse to pledge allegiance to the Queen – their votes are worthless during potential collation talks.

When Trump pulled out of the Paris climate deal, May declined to put her name to a letter by other European leaders decrying the decision.

It also proposed raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees and investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans.