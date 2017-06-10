These are the Mars chocolate bars being recalled over salmonella fears

Galaxy Milk 200g Bar – product code AC76R, batches 719G1SLO00, 719G2SLO00, with the best before date of May 6, 2018, and batches 720A2SLO00, 720B1SLO00 with the best before date of May 13, 2018.

The firm is recalling some bars of Galaxy and packets of Malteasers and Minstrels.

Bars of Galaxy and two popular brands of chocolate candies are being recalled because of a salmonella scare.

Mars said that only “a small number of these products” had been distributed in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Mars confirmed that they discovered the possible presence of salmonella during routine testing.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause symptoms that include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps and in some rare instances it can be fatal.

A statement from Mars said: “We have detected the possible presence of Salmonella from the ingredients used in making some of our GALAXY® products, including Smooth Milk Chocolate bars, MINSTRELS® and COUNTERS® and TEASERS® bars, whilst carrying out our routine testing process”.

Instead, they state: “Please keep the product and contact our Consumer Care team to arrange return and reimbursement”.

It isn’t usually-life threatening but in extreme cases it can be deadly.

A spokesperson for the company has said it is working with food safety authorities to ensure products affected by the issue are no longer available to buy.

They stressed that this was a “precautionary recall” and has been initiated with “the best interests of our consumers at heart”.

None of the other varieties of Mars chocolates have been affected.

‘No other brands or varieties of chocolate, pack formats, bar sizes or best before dates are affected’.

Irish customers are asked to ring 1890 812 315 or contact the company by email.