Thiem stuns Djokovic, sets date with Nadal in French Open semis

“It’s going to be the toughest match you can imagine”, admitted Thiem, who trails Nadal 4-2 on head to head.

Dominic Thiem scored a stunning victory over defending champion Novak Djokovic on Wednesday, setting up a semi-final duel against nine-time champion Rafael Nadal.

Nadal did not have to break much sweat in his quarterfinal after 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta retired with an injury trailing 2-6, 0-2.

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season.

This hasn’t gone well with the seven-time Grand Slam victor McEnroe, who slammed Djokovic for his “giving up” approach.

While Nadal, trying to become the second man in the professional era to make 10 appearances in the final at one grand slam after Roger Federer (Wimbledon), will be favourite to beat Thiem, the other semi-final looks too close to call.

The 30-year-old Serb hinted that he may step back from the sport to regroup, just 12 months after holding all four Grand Slam titles.

And yet, there are signs that the next generation of stars can breakthrough in 2017, with Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev the three most prodigious talents knocking on the door.

But both men thought the match was decided in the first set, when Djokovic held two set points at 5-4, 15-40 on Thiem’s serve.

In all, Djokovic made almost twice as many unforced errors, 35, as winners, 18. His backhand was particularly problematic.

Bacsinszky received treatment on her right knee and consulted with the tournament doctor.

Still, how unlikely was this result?

The defeat means that for the first time in seven years, Djokovic will be absent from the final four at Roland Garros where Thiem joins world No1 Andy Murray and clay court king Rafael Nadal. It is a joke how tough it is to win a slam.

The first women’s semifinal match at the French Open is underway.

Plus, Djokovic had appeared in a record six consecutive semifinals in Paris.

Thiem said of Nadal, “You have to play the best guys round after round”.

“It’s always hard the deeper you go in the draw – it won’t be any easier on Friday”. “Last year he was also playing really well and I had to play one of my best matches on clay to beat him”.

He had also been on the wrong end of a semi-final, straight sets thrashing by the eventual champion at Roland Garros twelve months ago, and in their most recent meeting, in Rome last month, he won just one game.

Nadal won 6-2, 2-0 after Carreno Busta withdrew with abdominal pain, in 51 minutes, reports Efe.

Elsewhere in the men’s singles draw, Britain’s Andy Murray came through a hard-hitting contest with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

Murray worked Wawrinka out at the same stage a year ago when the latter was again the in-form player.

