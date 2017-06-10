Things to know about ex-FBI director James Comey’s testimony

The White House and other Republicans said Comey had credibility issues for misstatements he made about Democrat Hillary Clinton’s emails during his last appearance on Capitol Hill.

“I was also confused by the initial explanation that was offered publicly that I was sacked because of the decisions I had made during the election year”.

Trump Jr. posted repeatedly during the closely watched testimony Thursday, defending his father and attacking Comey. “And then Melania said, ‘That’s what I should have done'”.

In an opinion piece published by the Washington Post, Lacovara wrote, “This kind of presidential intervention in a pending criminal investigation has not been seen, to my knowledge, since the days of Richard Nixon and Watergate”.

Those include a January dinner in which he says Trump asked him for his loyalty, and a White House conversation weeks later in which he says Trump asked him to end an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Although Comey has told associates he will not accuse the president of obstructing justice, he will dispute the president’s contention that Comey told him three times he is not under investigation, according to ABC News.

Additionally, Comey said he knew of a “variety of reasons” why Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ involvement in the Russian Federation investigation would be problematic before Sessions recused himself in March.

In the most eagerly anticipated USA congressional hearing in years, Comey told lawmakers the Trump administration had lied and defamed him and the Federal Bureau of Investigation after the president dismissed him on May 9. I replied that he should give that careful thought because it might create a narrative that we were investigating him personally, which we weren’t, and because it was very hard to prove a negative.

Worth noting: Comey’s statement did not reveal anything substantial that had not been previously reported.

What did surprise his staff and lawmakers-who must now guide his nomination through Congress-was that they did not get a heads-up. Trump did not mention Comey in his speech that pushed a $1 trillion infrastructure plan, which calls for $200 billion in federal investment to incentivize $800 billion in private spending.

He later said one of the reasons he began memorializing all of his conversations with Trump – which he had not done with President Obama – was because he “was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting”.

Comey’s testimony fills in the mystery of what Trump might have said to Coats, Rogers, and others.

Sitting alone at a small table facing a bank of senators who fired question after question, Comey gave short, deliberative answers.

“That’s a great question”, Comey said. Comey documented his meetings and calls with Trump immediately afterward in a series of detailed memos. “I hope you can let this go”. Several experts have said the opening statement is evidence that the president obstructed justice, since the FBI was conducting an investigation into the Trump team’s potential ties to Russian government officials at the time Comey was sacked.

Under questioning Thursday, Comey strongly asserted the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian Federation did indeed meddle in the 2016 election.

Republicans have already seized on one section of Comey’s written testimony as vindication. They elected someone who had never been inside of government and quite frankly didn’t spend a lot of time interacting with government except at the local level. The hearing could have significant repercussions for Trump’s presidency as special counsel Robert Mueller and several congressional committees investigate alleged Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with this.

Plenty of velvet and leather seats at the bar were available, and one point, there were as many reporters (four) as there were ordinary people having a drink and watching the hearing. Subscribe hereWe’re seeking your support to expand our coverage ofDonald Trump. Comey, the press, the anonymous sources, the publicly interrogated officials-in various ways, they’re all telling the same story.