Things to know about ex-FBI head’s James Comey’s testimony

In that testimony he had already disclosed that Trump demanded his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the FBI probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

“I have long believed that a President can fire an FBI Director for any reason or for no reason at all”, he said in a farewell letter to fellow staffers.

-Did the president ask Comey to stop investigating his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn? Yes.

On March 20, he revealed publicly that the FBI had been investigating the Trump campaign since last July – in a House hearing which prefaced the House investigation nearly spiraling out of control. “I was honestly concerned he might lie about our meeting”, he said.

Trump’s personal lawyer said Trump was cheered by the testimony.

During their conversation Trump brought up Flynn investigation. “The president feels completely and totally vindicated. He is eager to continue to move forward with his agenda”.

Trump’s eldest son and his namesake, Don Jr., tore into Comey over the exchanges with Risch and Feinstein on Twitter. “The question really is whether the president can obstruct justice with impunity”.

As the world waits on Comey’s testimony, here are some of the things the public will likely see and hear in the hours and days following Thursday’s historic hearing. John McCain, R-Ariz., have called the news reports and Comey’s testimony “troubling”. “We will establish the facts separate from rampant speculation and lay them out for the American people to make their own judgment”, Burr said.

The US president demands loyalty.

Trump fired Comey on May 9, expressing deep frustration with the continuing investigation into whether members of his election campaign colluded with a covert Russian operation against Trump’s rival Hillary Clinton.

In his statement, Comey made clear he had been uncomfortable discussing an ongoing investigation with the president, even as he assured Trump that he himself was not a target of the probe.

The conversation is odd from the start: Trump asks whether Comey wants to keep his job even though the Federal Bureau of Investigation director had twice before told Trump he wanted to stay on.

“I passed that along, but I did not tell [Sessions] about the Flynn part”, Comey said. “He’s a good guy”.

“He had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay”.

As Comey testified that he would welcome the release of any tapes of conversations he had with Trump, Sanders also said she has “no idea” if there is a taping system in the White House.

Former FBI Director James Comey testified before a Senate committee Thursday that President Donald Trump never asked him to end the investigation into Russian election interference.

On Tuesday, Trump was asked what his message for Comey would be.

Comey’s written account of his private encounters with US President Donald Trump is like a movie script. Some Republicans are expected to press Comey on why he did not raise his concerns publicly or resign.

Comey is bieng asked for his version of events as to the conversations with President Trump that led to him being fired. According to Comey, Trump was acutely aware of the political toll of the investigation, complaining that the probe had left a “cloud” that was “impairing his ability to act on behalf of the country”.

Mr Trump’s behaviour had compelled him to keep notes of their conversations, he added.

He declined to answer questions about the dossier compiled by former British agent Christopher Steele, alleging salacious details about Mr Trump’s behavior in Russian Federation which was later proven to be false.

Trump did not directly address Comey’s testimony in his remarks, but told supporters “as you know, we’re under siege”. The response, in a word, is heartening.