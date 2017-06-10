Third London attacker had been detained en route for Syria

There was not enough evidence to arrest or charge Zaghba when authorities questioned him at the Marconi airport on March 15, 2016, Bologna prosecutor Giuseppe Amato said Tuesday. We have a lovely young daughter, that for the last six months has been our only bond and reason for contact.

Zaghba aroused suspicion at the airport because he was travelling with only a small backpack and had a one-way ticket to Istanbul.

A second Italian official familiar with the investigation said there had been “an absolute interchange of investigative information with British authorities” in Zaghba’s case.

The Daily Mail reports that Khuram Butt “verbally assaulted” a moderate Muslim who attended the demonstration outside the Palace of Westminster to oppose Choudary’s support of the attack, in which two jihadists used a vehicle and knives to attack the off-duty soldier near the Royal Artillery barracks in Woolwich, London.

It reported that Zaghba was charged with global terrorism by Italian authorities, but the charge was later dropped.

London’s Metropolitan Police Service said Zaghba was not a “person of interest” before Saturday’s attack.

The other attacker, Rachid Redouane, 30, who claimed he was Moroccan and Libyan, was not known to the British police or intelligence services.

Butt even appeared in a Channel 4 documentary, “The Jihadis Next Door”, last year. But British police have said Zaghba was “not a police or MI5 subject of interest”. He was believed to be living in east London and is described as an Italian national of Moroccan descent.

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that the country’s intelligence agencies had questions to answer.

“I told them to detain him”, she said.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who called the snap election in hopes of strengthening her mandate for discussions over Britain’s exit from the European Union, has come under fire for the cuts to police numbers over recent years. The probe continued but was moved into “the lower echelons of investigations”. “We will probably discover communications during that period that we couldn’t access that would have change the situation”, the spokesperson said.

Police carried out a new search in a neighbourhood in east London near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers.

Police, along with Counter-Terrorism Department and Special Security Branch officials searched the restaurant belonging to Butt’s uncle, sources said, adding that the operation was a precautionary measure after the attacker’s link to Pakistan was uncovered by investigators.

British security and law enforcement officials are investigating Butt as the potential ringleader of the cell, according to a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to discuss the ongoing details.

Butt was a 27-year-old British citizen born in Pakistan. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of this bad attack and as part of our broadcast agenda we continue to encourage communities to report anything suspicious to the police”. I want to say sorry to the families that lost their loved ones.

Butt is believed to have been born in the Jhelum area. The hotel belonged to one of Butt’s relatives.

A London mosque said Butt “infrequently” attended prayers there but was asked to leave after an incident a few years ago where he interrupted a Friday sermon, according to a statement from Jabir bin Zayd Islamic Centre. He was seen in the programme among a group of men unfurling the black flag of Isis and then in a confrontation with the police.

Zaghba was one of three attackers who killed eight people and injured at least 48 in London’s London Bridge area on Saturday June 3.

Earlier on Tuesday, a poll conducted by Survation for ITV before the London attack, had the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowing to just one point from six points in the same poll a week earlier.

I asked her if she thought her son was in Paradise.

The London Bridge rampage was nearly a direct copy of the crude attack in March when Khalid Masood ploughed into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge before stabbing a policeman to death in the grounds of parliament. “We need more education for young people”.