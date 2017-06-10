Third London attacker was Moroccan-Italian – Italy intelligence source

The body was recovered near Limehouse, downstream from London Bridge, at around 7.45pm on Tuesday by specialist officers from the marine police unit.

The 27-year-old man is the only suspect now in custody.

Security sources reported in the Italian media said British intelligence had been passed information about Zaghba after he was stopped at Bologna airport in March previous year trying to board an aircraft with a one-way ticket to Istanbul.

Zaghba was stopped at Bologna’s airport trying to fly to Turkey in March previous year over concerns he was intending to travel on to Syria, according to reports.

Italian intelligence officials reportedly communicated this to their United Kingdom counterparts.

The other two attackers were named Monday as Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

There has been widespread praise of the quick response on Saturday from armed police, who killed the three attackers with 50 shots within eight minutes of the alarm being raised.

Saturday’s attack was the third such deadly incident in England in just three months. The deceased’s family have been informed.

Italian prosecutors were unable to bring charges against him for links to worldwide terrorism and he was set free, a police spokesman told AFP. Twelve people arrested earlier have since been released. A search warrant is also being executed at an address in Barking.

Police carried out a new search in a neighbourhood in east London near the home of two of the London Bridge attackers. Nobody has been detained at that location.

During his time in Britain, Butt once worked for Transport of London as a customer service clerk but failed his probation after a few months on the job after attendance issues.

Former anti-terror laws watchdog Lord Carlile told the Press Association: “I feel a sense of disappointment this morning that the perpetrator Butt slipped off the radar”.

“We did not have the elements to prove that he was a terrorist”.

May did not answer repeated questions from reporters on Monday on the police cuts she oversaw but said counter-terrorism budgets had been protected and police had the powers they needed.

“He was not a police or MI5 subject of interest“. Collina said she urged them to detain her son and prevent him from going. Her family paid tribute to her, saying: “As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life”.

Zaghba “was not a police or MI5 subject of interest“, according to Metropolitan Police. Investigations involving known plots, authorities say, take up the bulk of the security services’ resources.

Butt had worked for the London Underground for six months a year ago as a trainee customer services assistant, Transport for London told the BBC.

Sky News said that Redouane, then using the name Rachid Elkhdar, had been denied asylum by Britain in 2009 but married a British citizen in Ireland in 2012.

An Irish security source described the murderer as having “extensive immigration history related to the UK”.

While London police have yet to confirm the authenticity of the video, officials told The Guardian they are “aware” of what has circulated online.

One of the attackers who killed seven people and injured 48 near London Bridge on Saturday was a well-known supporter of a radical Islamist group who had been monitored by police. Eighteen people remain in critical condition.

A minute’s silence was observed in Britain at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in memory of those killed during the attack.

The fact that one of the London Bridge killers was known to intelligence agencies in one European country as a potential extremist threat but not to their British counterparts will add to questions about whether any opportunities were missed to pick up the trio and just how they came to be linked together.

Christine Archibald, 30, a Canadian from the western province of British Columbia, was the first victim of the attack to be named.