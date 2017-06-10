Third London attacker was Moroccan-Italian – Italy investigative source

Youssef Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan dual citizen, was stopped by Italian authorities in an airport in Bologna in March 2016 as he tried to board a flight to Turkey and then travel to Syria, according to Corriere dela Sera newspaper.

Youseff Zaghba was placed an global “watch list” of suspected foreign fighters after the Italian police caught him trying to travel to Syria a year ago.

British police said the third assailant was Youssef Zaghba, 22, and that he had not been a subject of interest for them or the MI5 domestic intelligence agency.

There has been widespread praise of the quick response on Saturday from armed police, who killed the three attackers with 50 shots within eight minutes of the alarm being raised.

A Canadian, a French national and a Briton were among the dead, while other French people, a Spaniard, Australians and a New Zealander were among the 48 who were injured in what Prime Minister Theresa May called “an attack on the free world“.

Authorities said Butt was known to security services but Redouane was not.

Witnesses said people threw chairs and pint glasses at the men, who wore what police said were fake explosive vests.

Both lived in the Barking area of east London, only a half-hour’s drive from London Bridge and Borough Market – the adjacent areas where victims were targeted Saturday night.

It is also reported that Butt was reported to the police as a potential danger two years ago.

Less than two weeks earlier, a suicide bomber had killed 22 adults and children at a pop concert in Manchester and, in March, five people died after a auto was driven into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge.

Butt had been investigated in 2015, was known by neighbors to be an extremist and was featured previous year in a documentary on Britain’s Channel 4 called “The Jihadis Next Door“.

The Metropolitan Police said they had arrested two suspects, 27 and 29 years old, on terrorism charges and a 33-year-old associate on drug charges in Ilford, east London. Ismail Abedi, 24, the brother of the suicide bomber Salman Abedi, was released without charge after he was arrested during the police investigation.

During his time in Britain, Butt once worked for Transport of London as a customer service clerk but failed his probation after a few months on the job after attendance issues. The Home Secretary is responsible for the internal affairs in the United Kingdom, including policing. He has been criticised for voting against counter-terrorism legislation and expressing reservations about police responding to attacks with “shoot-to-kill” tactics.

A neighbour who did not want to be named said Butt stared angrily whenever he saw women cycling on the estate.

The identities of the two attackers announced Monday fit a pattern.

Corbyn renewed his criticism of May for cutting some 20,000 police officers during her time as home secretary from 2010 to 2016.

“In an unprecedented move, they have not only refused to perform the traditional Islamic prayer for the terrorist – a ritual that is normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions – but also have called on others to do the same”, the MCB said in a statement. The mayor opposed this visit even before the president of the United States lifted his words out of context to suggest the mayor was not alarmed enough about the weekend attack at London Bridge.

The area around Borough Market is not expected to reopen Tuesday.