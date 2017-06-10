Third London attacks suspect reportedly Italian-Moroccan

The third terrorist behind the London Bridge attack was identified Tuesday as Youssef Zaghba, a Moroccan-Italian man arrested previous year on suspicion of trying to reach Syria, according to reports.

Police identified the second attacker as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, also known as Rachid Elkhdar, who claimed to have both Moroccan and Libyan roots and worked as a pastry chef in Ireland, where he had lived in the past five years as well the east London suburb of Dagenham.

According to an Italian newspaper, Zaghba was born in the city of Fez to a Moroccan father and an Italian mother.

After a period living together in Morocco, his parents separated and the mother returned to Italy, the paper reported.

Zaghba was stopped at Bologna’s airport trying to fly to Turkey in March previous year over concerns he was intending to travel on to Syria, according to reports.

When searching through his phone, Italian police found a large amount of religious content, but nothing that necessarily suggested an interest in Jihad. The search in Ilford, just north of Barking, is seeking to determine whether the group had accomplices.

Saturday’s attacks – which in addition to the seven dead left dozens in need of hospital treatment, including 18 in a critical condition – came less than a week before Britons vote in a national election. ‘The MI5 and police have already said after the Manchester attack they will be looking and reviewing how they dealt with that, and I would expect them to do exactly the same in relation to London Bridge.

Less than two weeks before the London Bridge attack, a suicide bomber killed 22 adults and children at a pop concert in Manchester and, in March, five people were killed when a vehicle drove into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge. All three attacks have been claimed by the Islamic State group.

Butt, who also used the name Abdul Zaitun, appeared in a 2016 documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door“, which told the story of Abu Rumaysah, the Londoner who has appeared in recent ISIS propaganda.

Security has become a key issue in the run-up to Thursday’s general election.

Sunawar Ali said that he remembered Rachid Redouane as quiet and gentle.

British police have raided a property in east London and arrested another suspect following the assaults in the center of the capital last week.

“My thoughts and efforts now are with trying to bring up my daughter with the knowledge that some day I will have to try and explain to her why her father did what he did”, she said.

The three terror suspects can be seen rushing at a passing pedestrian near Borough Market, raining down a series of blows while police cars approach and marksmen shoot down the three attackers.

Just two days before the United Kingdom election, Prime Minister Theresa May has faced a barrage of criticism for cutting 20,000 officers from police forces in her time as Home Secretary. The latest opinion poll on voting intentions, by Survation for ITV, had the Conservatives’ lead over Labour narrowing to just one point from six points in the same poll a week earlier.

Since 2010, when the Conservatives entered government, the number of police officers has fallen from 145,948 to 126,766 in March 2016, according to Home Office figures cited by ITV.

He said Thursday it was “really strange” to come back and see the flowers placed near London Bridge as a memorial to the dead and wounded.

The area around Borough Market is not expected to reopen Tuesday.

A minute’s silence was observed in Britain at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in memory of those killed during the attack.

The information offered so far by British authorities on Echeverria’s death has been “sufficient and correct”, said Ana Echeverria, the youngest sister of the victim. Police have made 25 arrests for hate crime offences since the attack.

The country’s official terror threat level remains at “severe”, one notch below the highest.

It was lowered once intelligence agencies were comfortable this wasn’t the case.