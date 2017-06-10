Third London Bridge attacker named

Zaghba, an Italian-Moroccan national, was identified as a possible militant threat after he was stopped at Bologna airport in 2016 as tried to reach Syria.

The other two attackers were Pakistan-born Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane.

In Britain’s third Islamist attack in as many months, three men on Saturday rammed a van into pedestrians on London Bridge before running into the Borough Market area, where they slit throats and stabbed people indiscriminately.

Thomas, 45, was walking with his girlfriend over the bridge when the attack began on Saturday night. A Politico report from its European Union bureau has since claimed that Zaghba had told the airport police: “I’m going to be a terrorist“.

A second source said Italian authorities had flagged him up to British authorities after he moved to England a year ago.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to discuss details of the case. “One whole day”, she said. The Metropolitan Police said they had reviewed security ahead of the vote, putting in place a “specialist and highly flexible operation” which can be deployed as needed.

On Tuesday night, a man’s body was recovered from the Thames River, which runs under London Bridge, Metropolitan Police said.

So far four of those killed in the attack have been named as Australian Kirsty Boden, Canadian national Chrissy Archibald, James McMullan, from Hackney, and French national Alexandre Pigeard.

The three suspected attackers were killed by police.

Zaghba was the youngest of the three attackers.

Before the recent attacks, Brexit and domestic issues such as the state of the health service and the cost of care for the elderly had dominated the election campaign.

Earlier this week the gym put a note on its door which read: “While Mr Butt did occasionally train here at UFC gym we do not know him well nor did we see anything of concern”.

One of Butt’s neighbours, Ikenna Chigbo, told Reuters he had chatted with Butt – known locally as “Abz” – just hours before the attack on Saturday and said he appeared “almost euphoric”. Redouane had not aroused any suspicions. “Additionally, there are around 20,000 individuals who are former subjects of interest, whose risk remains subject to review by MI5 and its partners”, he said.

The internet was also described as a catalyst in the radicalisation of Butt’s co-conspirator Youssef Zaghba, 21, whose mother claimed: “He had the internet and from there he got everything”. Transport for London confirmed he worked for London Underground in customer services before leaving last October. He has said cuts in the number of police officers have had an impact on the ability to prevent attacks.