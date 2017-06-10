This ‘bot’ formats Trump’s tweets as White House statements

“The President is the most effective messenger on his agenda”, he said, adding that tweeting had served Trump well during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has been insistent that it’s the news media whose at fault for the negative portrayal of his tweets. That is perhaps because at least one other close Trump confidant, Republican operative Roger Stone, has encouraged Trump to remain unleashed on Twitter, two people close to Trump said.

Trump’s “honest and unfiltered” message is going to get his policies blocked and his ass impeached.

“I thought today’s efforts between myself and the RNC were incredibly successful in pushing back against the fake media”, Trump Jr. said. And even as I attempt to genuinely explain that I didn’t vote for Trump and don’t embody his ideals, I have to take ownership for a president our country has ultimately elected. White House sources admitted that they were anxious, saying they were purposely trying to keep the president occupied, “But if he wants to watch it, it’s not like we can say, ‘oh, the TV doesn’t work'”.

Trump’s brief tenure in the White House has largely been defined by tumult.

Barrack’s criticism followed a Trump tweetstorm over the weekend, sparked by the London terrorist attack that killed seven people. As if demonstrating his disdain for his friends’ advice, Trump tweeted again Monday evening – after Conway’s plea – about his travel ban. He did it from his personal Twitter account with the handle @RealDonaldTrump about five hours before a White House press release.

“I didn t say that”, Trump insisted Friday.

“This is a context in which the Constitution precludes the president from making up his own rules”, Jameel Jaffer, the Knight Institute’s executive director, said in a statement.

“Is President Trump at all concerned that his tweets could be used against him at the level of the Supreme Court when the ACLU takes on this travel ban case?”

“The president is the president of the United States … they are considered official statements of the president of the United States”, Spicer said at the press briefing in the West Wing about Trump’s social media habit.

A narrow majority of Republican voters want President Donald Trump to hand over control of his Twitter account to members of his communications staff, according to a poll published Wednesday.

That prompted a noteworthy response from a prominent conservative lawyer, George Conway, who is also the husband of the Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway. Does Trump even use two-step authorization?