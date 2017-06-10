This Is the HomePod, Apple’s New Home Speaker and Amazon Echo Competitor

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017. Now, Apple has unveiled its answe to the Echo: the Homepod. “HomePod packs powerful speaker technology, Siri intelligence and wireless access to the entire Apple Music library into a lovely speaker that is less than 7 inches tall, can rock most any room with distortion free music and be a helpful assistant around your home”. This new breed of speaker presents a tantalizing future powered by voice, where computing is not tied to a screen.

Apple’s smart speaker is similar to Amazon Alexa and Echo that have been key players in the market for quite some time. A lighting display at the top produces waves when Siri is activated. For Siri usage the HomePod uses six powerful microphones with echo cancellation features so it can easily hear when a user says “Hey Siri” to awaken the speaker. Interestingly, Apple’s smart speaker doesn’t only respond to your voice but also to your touch. And along with that, HomePod can also perform Siri enabled functions like if you need to ask some basic Siri Questions or ask Siri to read the latest news from the internet, or you want to have the HomeKit controls (HomeKit are devices which let you control home devices like lights, garage, door, Air conditioners and more).

Alexa and Assistant are the digital voice assistants of Amazon and Google, respectively.

The Apple HomePod is a wireless speaker that promises to deliver wonderful audio quality. The speaker comes equipped with the A8 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 6 from 2016.

Geoff Blaber, VP Research Americas, CCS Insight said: “It is little surprise that Apple has made a decision to launch a smart speaker”. Speakers can detect when the HomePod placed against the wall and they adjust their sound output according to it so that the sound is spread equally into the wide area of the room, instead of just muffled against the wall.

HomePod is backed by Apple Music, which contains a library of songs from over two million artists. Apple’s speaker will be launching in the USA, U.K., and Australia in December, with additional markets to come next year. One issue here is whether the HomePod will play nice with other music streaming services like Spotify. Apple last updated the iPad Pro last fall, when it introduced the smaller model, but the iPad Pro hasn’t had a significant performance update since its 2015 release.

Apple was expected to announce a smart speaker, a market that Amazon – with its sleeper hit, the Echo – and the later Google Home, powered by Assistant – now dominate, given them an integral place in users’ lives. Interestingly, Sonos was absent from the list of early speaker partners.

Yet how well Apple differentiates its new product with others already widely available is questionable. That’s a new focus for Apple as it competes with Google and Amazon.

The HomePod starts shipping in December and costs $349.