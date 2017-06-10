This Is Us: Milo Ventimiglia Goes Inside the Show’s Most Ambitious Scene

At an Emmys’ For Your Consideration panel in Los Angeles, showrunner Dan Fogelman said the “first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle,” surrounding Jack (Milo Ventimiglia)’s death. Just because Jack is dead in the present day doesn’t mean you’re going to be off the show.'”It bothered me that people were so wrapped up in wanting to know [about] Jack’s death”. Questions about Jack’s death will be answered “over the course of the season. but that’s not to say new questions won’t start being asked“.

“This is Us” Season 2 spoilers reveal that the NBC drama will continue to keep viewers tearing up.

While Ventimiglia’s interpretation of Jack differed from their plans, Fogelman said they never had any doubts about him, noting “how great an actor he was when he was reading [the part for Jack]”.

How did Jack die on This Is Us? After “What Now?” fans wondered if Kate had anything to do with Jack’s death. Until then, fans will be left crafting more theories after being shot down by Fogelman until the premiere of season two coming this fall.

YouTube/This Is UsA screenshot of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) in the next episode of “This Is Us“.

“I know how [Jack dies], I know when, I know why”. While it was first thought that Jack may die in the terrorist attacks during September 11, the show’s timeline and the children’s ages didn’t match up to that theory.

There are several other fan theories regarding Jack’s demise. However, a more relevant plane crash theory soon surfaced. Time to get back to speculation square one. “N$3 ever in a million years expected that this chaos about Jack’s death would still be going on at this point”, he said. Another theory ponders the question about Jack taking his own life after splitting with Rebecca, or dying in a drunk driving auto accident since it’s been revealed he suffers from alcohol abuse issues. The actress said that this would help the two grow instead of rushing into marriage on “This is Us” Season 2. He added that Jack wasn’t supposed to be so “dreamy and handsome” but the actor won them over when he showed up to the meeting with his long hair, beard, and motorcycle jacket.