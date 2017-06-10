This New iPhone Feature May Just Save Your Life

The tech firm also updated its Apple Pay system to enable users to directly pay other people using a text message as part of its iOS 11 upgrade. The “do not disturb while driving” setting will be able to detect when you are driving and disable your phone from use according to Apple.

Apple has announced HomePod, its new wireless speaker and home assistant product which aims to rival Google Home and Amazon’s Echo device. Referring to the speakers’ mechanical details like its virtual surround sound, Phil Schiller, Apple’s marketing chief, said, “You don’t have to know what any of that is; just know that it sounds incredible“.

The new technology blurs the line between what’s real and what’s computer-generated by enhancing what we see, hear, feel, and smell.

To send a password to a new device, the iPhone or iPad that’s already connected to the network must be nearby and unlocked.

Currently, in iOS 10.3.2, users do not have the option to allow location access in Uber only while using the app – an issue that has caused a lot of controversy in the past. Overall it looks less cluttered compared to the Control Centre on iOS 10.

Apple made an bad lot of announcements at WWDC17 this week including iOS 11.

Apple is also wise to be leveraging its Music service, said Thomas Husson, another Forrester analyst.

Over the years Facebook has made it easier for its users to log into the third-party apps through its platform but not anymore as Apple has introduced a feature in iOS 11 that will prevent them to log into third-party apps using a social media account. As with every iOS announcement, iOS 11 is being touted as the most feature packed update ever.

A new tool bar can help to predict which app you want to open next and there is also a new file system that can easily help to organise your files and documents from third party apps such as Google Drive and DropBox.

In-app purchases will also be added to store pages, meaning gamers will no longer have to navigate a title’s in-game menus to purchase additional content.

The new “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature will go into effect six months after Bethany and James Modisette sued Apple for failing to provide the iPhone safety feature that it patented in 2014.