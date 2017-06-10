Three family members shot dead in UP

According to a report in IANS, Sunil Jaiswal (60) and his wife Kamini (55) had come back home late night and had just rung the door bell when two unidentified bike-borne assailants came and opened indiscriminate fire on them.

A neighbourr who rushed to help the businessman and his family was also shot at.

All three died on the spot, the SP said.

A week ago, a 36-year-old businessman was shot dead in front of the police headquarters in Allahabad. In CCTV footage, 45-year-old Sunil Jaiswal is seen struggling as the attackers try to snatch a bag from him outside his home in Civil Lines, an upscale part of the town 90 km from state capital Lucknow. ANI reported that the assailants fled with cash after firing. While the locals have threatened to shut down the city if the assailants are not arrested in 24-hours, the traders’ association has already announced a day-long strike.

The police had reached the house overnight but no arrests have been made so far. The police suspect it to be a case of robbery. Mr. Prasad said Mr. Jaiswal had faced a robbery attempt in the past as well when some persons threw chilli powder in his eyes in a bid to rob him of his money.

“Uttar Pradesh is a big state”. But yes incidents have taken place. The Chief Minister has kept up that lawfulness remains a colossal test, and a need, for his administration.

“Efforts are being made to restore law and order and bring out the state from the jungle raj, mafia and goonda raj”.