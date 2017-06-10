Three men arrested in connection with Manchester attack released without charge

Police have released an image of Manchester bomb suspect Salman Abedi carrying a blue suitcase as they try to trace his movements.

Detective Chief Superintendent Russ Jackson, head of the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, said Abedi himself purchased “the core components”, following reports he had visited DIY shops in Manchester.

The police statement said one of the last places he went to before the attack at the Manchester Arena was a city centre flat, where they believe he may have finished assembling the device.

The public are being asked to contact the police immediately if they see the piece of luggage, which officers have no reason to believe contains anything unsafe but are asking people to be cautious.

Mr Jackson continued: “The public should not approach the case if they see it but contact police immediately on 999”.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have made an appeal to the public for information about Mr. Abedi’s movements since May 18, when he returned to the United Kingdom from overseas.

“We will make sure that we put the right resources in to keep people safe always”, Rudd said.

British investigators have released CCTV pictures of Abedi taken shortly before the attack, which injured more than 100 people, appealing to the public for help in tracing his movements in the days before.

Following the terror attack that killed 22 people in a suicide bombing in Manchester last week, it emerged the bomber’s intention to commit massacre was repeatedly reported to the authorities.

“Did you see Abedi with this suitcase between the 18 and 22 May 2017?”

Analysts have said that the bomb Abedi used was likely sophisticated and would have required a level of skill to package all the pieces together.

Abedi reportedly shopped for the bomb components as he returned to Manchester on May 18 from Libya, where he is understood to have been prior to the attack.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the search in Banff Road was linked to the bombing but did not release any findings or announce new arrests.

“There has been huge progress made over the week and the speed of the inquiry remains the same”.

“We need to put our efforts into protecting young people who are targeted by ISIS”, she said.

Speaking on BBC Radio Manchester, Ian Hopkins, the chief constable of Greater Manchester Police, said that Salman Abedi was only known to police over “relatively minor matter”, including receiving stolen goods, theft and a minor assault.

Meanwhile, following claims that warnings about Abedi were not followed up, officers have been unable to find any records of calls to the police anti-Terrorist Hotline regarding Abedi before the events of May 22.