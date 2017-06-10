Three men arrested in London on terror charges

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Formal identification has not yet taken place, however Mr. Thomas’ next of kin have been informed of this development”.

Alexandre Pigeard, 27, was among those killed, the French Embassy confirmed.

Xavier Thomas, 45, was crossing the bridge with his partner Christine Delcros on Saturday night when he is feared to have been run down by the terror trio.

French chef Sebastien Belanger, 36, was identified by family members as a victim of the attack after several days of frantic searches, according to reports.

He died after being slashed in the neck at Boro Bistro, a popular hangout near Borough Market for London’s many French residents. Butt and Redouane both lived in Barking, east London.

Two Australian women were also among the dead, one a visitor and one who had moved to London for work.

Detectives in the capital had appealed for information about Thomas following his disappearance.

Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull told Melbourne Radio 3AW Ms Boden was killed by “cowardly, vicious terrorists”.

The 27-year-old was held under the Terrorism Act on Tuesday morning and police have been given until Sunday to keep him in custody. “And we are the same”, he said.

She added: “My thoughts and efforts now are with trying to bring up my daughter with the knowledge that some day I will have to try and explain to her why her father did what he did”.

The Spanish foreign ministry confirmed the death on Wednesday, saying: “The exemplary attitude of Ignacio Echeverria during the attacks is, for everybody, a model of solidarity”. Italian officials said suspicions about him were shared with British authorities and his name was listed in the Europe-wide intelligence-sharing system. “He is in heaven with his inseparable skateboard”.

Police had been searching for Xavier Thomas, a French man who had been missing since three assailants ploughed a rented auto into crowds on London Bridge and attacked people in Borough Hall with knives on Saturday.

Perpetrators of all three terrorist attacks in the United Kingdom this year – two in London and one in Manchester – have at some point been monitored by security agencies.