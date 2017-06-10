London police have identified the three assailants in Saturday night’s terror attack, that killed seven people and injured almost 50 more, as Khuram Shazad Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22.

In an interview with Italy’s Radio 24, Giuseppe Amato, chief prosecutor in Bologna, said Zaghba, an Italian national, had been flagged in March 2016 at the Bologna airport en route to Turkey because he was traveling on a one-way ticket with only a backpack as luggage.

The Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera said in a report that the Italian intelligence services reported Youssef’s movements to their British counterparts.

Eight people were killed and 48 others injured after they drove a van into crowds on London Bridge and then attacked people at random in bars and restaurants in Borough Market armed with 12-inch knives.

May, under fire because of three major attacks in Britain in the last three months, said Corbyn wasn’t fit to safeguard Britain’s security at a time of heightened threat. A string of opinion polls over the past couple of weeks have pointed to a narrowing in the gap between her Conservative Party and the main opposition Labour Party.

Public anger has grown at how the men were able to carry out an attack despite alarms being raised to the authorities, particularly after police revealed the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was also known to intelligence services.

The police have come under scrutiny following the identification of the attackers because one of them was known to the authorities.

The arrests were made as security – along with Brexit – became the dominant issue for the 46 million eligible voters who cast their votes today in the general election in the UK. Butt did not fall into that category when they last investigated him. He was not charged, but local police monitored him carefully and said they had tipped off Britain when he subsequently moved to London. The Home Secretary is responsible for the internal affairs in the United Kingdom, including policing.

The other seven victims killed have been named as: Canadian Christine Archibald, 30, James McMullan, 32, from Hackney, east London, Alexandre Pigeard, 27 and Sebastien Belanger, 36, both from France, Australians Kirsty Boden, 28, and Sara Zelenak, and Spaniard Ignacio Echeverria, 39.

A nationwide minute of silence was held at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) to honour all the victims.