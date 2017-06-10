Tillerson Urges Nations To End Blockade Against Qatar

“There are humanitarian consequences to this blockade”.

“There are those who are uncomfortable with us standing by our Qatari brothers, providing them with food”. Families are being forcibly separated, and children pulled out of school. “We believe these are unintended consequences, especially during this holy month of Ramadan, but they can be addressed immediately”, he said.

The announcement increases pressure on Qatar in a diplomatic and economic campaign to isolate the small Gulf Arab state, which is a critical global supplier of gas and hosts the biggest U.S. military base in the Middle East.

They are united in their fear Qatar’s alleged ambivalence towards Tehran and were galvanised by US President Donald Trump’s recent tour of the region.

Tillerson said the blockade was causing “unintended” humanitarian and business consequences and was “hindering US military actions in the region and the campaign against ISIS“, or the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Pentagon said it agreed with Mr Tillerson’s analysis of the impact of the blockade. Udeid hosts more than 10,000 personnel from USA and coalition forces, as well as more than 100 aircraft that are used in allied military operations in Iraq, Syria and other areas in the region.

The fast-escalating crisis in the Persian Gulf began Monday, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed relations with Qatar, expelled its diplomats and nationals, and closed ports, airspace and borders to the small, energy-rich nation surrounded on three sides by the Persian Gulf. Several other countries followed suit.

Qatar has dismissed as “baseless” a terrorism blacklist published by Saudi Arabia and its allies which linked individuals and organisations in Doha to support for Islamist militant groups.

In some of the strongest comments related to those efforts by a senior Gulf Arab official, Sheikh Khalid told the newspaper he doubted whether Qatar would change its behaviour. The hack, which US officials reportedly believe was carried out by Russian Federation, includes the posting of a fake news story.

At a news conference earlier, he called the actions by the Gulf states “a clear breach of worldwide law”.

WASHINGTON/DOHA, June 9 (Reuters) – The United States on Friday called on Arab states to ease their blockade on Qatar and demanded all sides move to calm tensions that intensified with a Turkish offer to send troops, warships and planes to aid its Qatari ally.

In its latest Country Reports on Terrorism, the US State Department said Qatar in 2015 froze assets and imposed travel bans on Ka’bi and Kawari, both of whom are Qatari citizens.