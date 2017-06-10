Tim Cook Says Apple Is Working With UK In Terror Investigations

It’s not privacy versus security, it’s privacy and security versus security. That would both protect privacy but also help solve the hard puzzle of terror attacks.

“We have been cooperating with the United Kingdom government not only in law enforcement kind of matter but on some of the attacks”.

In an interview with Bloomberg Cook stated, “In cases where we have information and they’ve gone through the lawful process we don’t just pass it over, but we do it very, very promptly”. The government has said that it plans to clamp down on violent extremism, and has arrested several people with alleged ties to recent attacks on citizens, including a suicide bombing in May that killed 22 people at the Manchester Arena. A group of terrorists on the evening of June 3 swerved a van into people on London Bridge, then went on a stabbing spree using knives. In March, a lone attacker rammed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer outside Parliament.

The list of planned attendees include Apple Inc. Apple did battle with USA lawmakers on this exact issue past year, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation demanded Apple crack the encryption on a terrorist’s iPhone. However, Apple refused to do so, claiming that there is no way to guarantee control over such software that can bypass the iPhone’s encryption.

Metadata, therefore, already provides extremely helpful information to investigators without Apple defying its promise of protecting user data through encryption.

Cook further noted in the Bloomberg interview that Apple’s encryption is misunderstood.

Cook’s interview with Bloomberg was focused on discussing affairs related to politics and government, where the topic of Donald Trump’s decision of removing USA out of the Paris climate accord was also discussed.

While this isn’t the first we’ve heard about Apple’s role in the council, this is the first time it has been said that Cook himself will be involved, as opposed to another executive or representative.