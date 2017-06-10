Tim Kaine: Comey’s Lynch comments ‘pretty much irrelevant’

Sen. Tim Kaine said Thursday’s revelations that former FBI Director James Comey was asked to alter his language when discussing an investigation involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton should be consigned to the past.

“That is, I think, a betrayal really of the Department and of its independence – to illustrate that clearly that the Attorney General was essentially in the tank for Hillary Clinton“, Mukasey, who served in the George W. Bush administration, told Newsmax host Steve Malzberg. “It’s just kind of interesting”.

Whitaker told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney that Comey’s politicization of Hillary Clinton’s email scandal as a key concern.”Comey at the time, took the Hillary Clinton email server situation and made it not just a denial of prosecution but made it kind of a little bit of a political circus and ultimately did things inconsistent with not only Federal Bureau of Investigation policies but also Federal Bureau of Investigation traditions”.

“We were getting to a place where the attorney general and I were both going to have to testify and talk publicly about it”, Comey said, referring to the Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

“The Clinton investigation was a completed investigation that the FBI had been deeply involved in, so I had an opportunity to understand all the facts and apply those facts against the law as I understood them”, Comey explained to McCain. “And I said, ‘Why would I do that?’ And she said, ‘Just call it a matter'”.

Back in campaign season, former President Bill Clinton and former attorney general Lynch raised eyebrows with their unconventional meeting on a tarmac in Phoenix, Ariz. on June 27. Lynch’s request, Mukasey argued on Newsmax TV, was “egregious” and made the Justice Department “an arm of the Clinton campaign”.