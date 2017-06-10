Tobacco kills over 7 million people every year

Says Dr Margaret Chan, the Director-General of WHO, “This year, WHO will launch a new report that highlights the great harm to the environment inflicted by tobacco growing, manufacturing, trade and consumption”. Banning tobacco usage advertisements, raising excise tax, keeping public places smoke free are some of the steps which have already been followed.

Waste from the process contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals that poison the environment, including human carcinogens, the World Health Organization said.

The report pointed out that tobacco waste is the biggest type of litter by count worldwide, with between 10 billion and 15 billion cigarettes sold every day and disposed in the ecosystem.

Around the world, tobacco consumption kills more than 7 million people each year and costs households and governments over US$ 1.4 trillion spent on health care and from lost productivity.

Head of Division of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Ministry of Health Gladwell Gathecha said tobacco use affects all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as it encroaches into every sphere of life and impacts the economy.

The death toll is expected to keep rising, with the organization bracing for more than 1 billion deaths this century.

“Nigeria is already battling to eradicate malaria which is one of the greatest killer diseases of young children in Nigeria, we must ensure that we do not add to the burden of Nigerians by not taking action against tobacco use”, Ms. Fagbemi said.

“Tobacco use worsens health inequalities and exacerbates poverty, as the poorest people spend less on essentials such as food, education and healthcare”, Moeti said.

But tobacco use is one of the largest preventable causes of noncommunicable diseases.

While considerable gains have been made in reducing tobacco use over the past 23 years, the Health Department said tobacco use and its determinants need to be monitored to ensure that tobacco control strategies remain effective.

“Governments collect almost 270 billion dollars in tobacco tariffs annually, but, the report identified, this could increase by over 50 per cent, generating 141 billion dollars more by globally raising cigarettes taxes by 80 cents per pack, or one global dollar”.

It is not only governments who could beef up tobacco control efforts; people could also contribute on an individual level to making a sustainable, tobacco-free world.

Women are also disproportionately at risk of chemical exposure, as they make up 60-70% of the tobacco farming workforce. There are 180 Parties to the Convention.