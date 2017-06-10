Tom Cruise can’t save ‘The Mummy’ from tedious returns

This specific shout-out pays tribute to director Stephen Sommers’ 1999 take on The Mummy that starred Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz.

Cruise plays USA soldier Nick Morton who inadvertently sets free an evil Egyptian deity while attempting to steal treasure from a sealed tomb.

Where does one even begin in dismantling any far-fetched high hopes for a quality reboot (sort of, but more on that soon) of The Mummy with Tom Cruise?

Predictable pagan mumbo-jumbo aside, there’s not much to bother grown viewers in the film.

“The Mummy“, starring Tom Cruise as an adventurer who uncovers the crypt of an ancient cursed princess, is receiving bad reviews leading to its opening on Friday, with a current score of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes. Cinematic universes require you to care about characters and want to follow the consequences of their actions, and “The Mummy” is instantly forgettable, with characters that are equally unmemorable.

“I just love movies period and I love to entertain an audience”.

According to the site: “Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) and Jenny Halsey (Annabelle Wallis) visit the secret London headquarters of Prodigium”. He digs in and accidentally releases a mummified Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella) who has plans to destroy the world. It’s not surprising, though, when you see how many other people are listed under either screenplay or story.

The newest big-budget franchise tentpole no one was really asking for, Alex Kurtzman’s The Mummy is also Universal Studios’ latest attempt to launch a new franchise on the back of its classic monster properties, like Dracula Untold with Luke Evans and Sarah Gadon or The Wolfman with Benicio Del Toro and Anthony Hopkins before it. Our mummy in question is actually a foxy princess named Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella), who was sealed away for trying to seize power by embracing evil, supernatural forces. We never learn if he is on the side of good or bad.

The Mummy takes a long time to get going and a long time to wrap up, and the open-ended finish helps pinpoint what’s wrong with the movie. He also gets the requisite shirtless scenes and ranks highly enough over Oscar-winner Russell Crowe to make him say to Cruise’s character, “You are a younger man” (for the record, Cruise is three months older than Crowe in real life).

“The Mummy” is directed by seasoned Hollywood writer and producer Alex Kurtzman working with a script bandied around between several screenwriters, not the least of which are legends David Koepp (“Jurassic Park“, “Mission: Impossible“, “Spider-Man”) and Christopher McQuarrie (“The Usual Suspects“). The plot was as empty as any I’ve seen all year.