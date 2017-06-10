Top Cabinet team to keep jobs in May’s new government

Hammond, 61, was named chancellor of the exchequer by May shortly after she took over as prime minister almost a year ago, in the wake of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

Mr Johnson was 66/1 to be the UK’s next Prime Minister before polls closed on Thursday night, but those odds tumbled to just 7/1 as the knives came out for the Tory leader over her party’s failure to secure a majority.

With Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Brexit Secretary David Davis, and Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon all retaining their posts, there was speculation any reshuffle could be limited to replacing the eight ministers who lost their seats in the election.

‘I will reflect on what we need to do in the future to take the party forward’.

“Other personnel issues are for other days”, she said.

It raised questions as to how stable such an arrangement would be, with some MPs predicting another general election before the end of the year.

Ms May remained frontrunner to lead the next government after insisting she would not resign despite falling short of 326 seats and criticism of her election campaign.

As a former Remain campaigner, she could be well placed to realign the party on a more EU-friendly Brexit path.

Liberal Democrats gained four seats to amass 12 MPs but lost its former leader and ex-deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, perhaps the highest-profile casualty in a night of stunning results.