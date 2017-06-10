Top court: mass murderer Breivik’s rights weren’t violated

The far-right terrorist claimed being in solitary confinement in “inhumane” conditions had seriously damaged him and made him even more radical in his views.

Norway’s Supreme Court (Høyesterett) has rejected mass-murderer Anders Behring Breivik’s appeal that his prison conditions have been too strict and undignified.

“We’re going to take the case to Strasbourg as soon as possible“, Breivik’s lawyer Oystein Storrvik said.

“None of the elements in the Breivik appeal have any perspective of winning before the Supreme Court”, the court said in a statement.

His appeal had raised dismay, and some laughter, among Norwegians taken aback by Breivik’s complaints of cold coffee and microwaved meals he said were “worse than waterboarding”. “This is very good news and shows that our justice system is working”, said Lisbeth Kristine Roeyneland, whose daughter Synne, 18, was shot dead in Breivik’s rampage.

In April 2016, an Oslo district court stunned the survivors and families of the victims when it found the Norwegian state breached Breivik’s rights, primarily by keeping him in lengthy isolation.

“Good”, said Eskil Pedersen, a survivor of the shooting, on Twitter, linking to the Supreme Court’s decision.

The Hoeyesterett court ruled there was “no basis” for a different conclusion than the one reached by the Borgarting Court of Appeal in January.

He also hit out at regularly being strip-searched and handcuffed during the early part of his detention.

The neo-Nazi killer, who is serving a 21-year sentence for murdering 77 people in a gun and bomb terror attack, has brought a series of court cases over his treatment by jailers.

In July 2011 Breivik, disguised as a police officer, tracked and gunned down 69 people, a lot of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp on the island of Utoya, shortly after killing eight people in a bombing outside a government building in Oslo.