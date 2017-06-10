Sen. King pressed Coats and Rogers whether the president asked them to influence former FBI Director James Comey or curtail his FBI investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn or potential collusion with Russian officials interfering with the USA election.

Two top USA intelligence officials on Wednesday testified that they had never been “pressured” to intervene in any investigation, disputing reports that President Trump had asked them to back off a probe into Russian Federation meddling in the election and any collusion by the Trump campaign.

While questioning Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, McCain referenced a recent article in the Washington Post that detailed how Coats had told associates that President Donald Trump had asked him to intervene in the FBI’s Russian Federation probe.

The optics would have been bad enough if Wednesday’s Senate Intelligence Committee hearing – which featured, among others, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and NSA Director Adm. Michael Rogers – had occurred in isolation.

Mr Coats also said he has never been pressured or felt pressure to intervene in shaping intelligence products.

Just a day after Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller as the special counsel for the Russian Federation investigation, he headed to the Capitol for a pair of closed-door briefings about his decision.

Coats, Rogers, Rosenstein and McCabe will participate in a classified session with senators Wednesday afternoon following the public hearing in which senators voiced their support for the 702 provision of FISA.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate for myself to address that in a public session”, Coats responded to a visibly frustrated Warner. Andrew McCabe was asked by Senator Heinrich if he could back up what Comey is expected to say.

Those questions did not get far.

DETROW: Yeah, and the big question, though, is how much Trump himself joins into that criticism and whether he does it in real time during Comey’s hearing.

Making it clear that he would not indicate which scenario was the real one, the official said that in both cases the intelligence officials had reason to stay quiet today.

Early Wednesday, Trump announced his pick to succeed Comey at the FBI – Chrstopher Wray, a former Justice Department official who served as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s lawyer during the George Washington Bridge lane-closing investigation.

The White House and United States intelligence community on Wednesday said they backed making permanent a law that allows for the collection of digital communications of foreigners overseas and that pass through United States phone or internet providers, escalating a fight in Congress over privacy and security.

Section 702 was key to the intelligence community’s conclusions about Russia’s role in the US election, NSA Director Rogers told the Senate panel.

“I’m not satisfied with, “I do not believe it is appropriate” or ‘I do not feel I should answer”, said King.

“The chair is going to exercise its right to allow the witnesses to answer the question, and committee is on notice to provide witnesses the courtesy, which has not been extended all the way across”, Burr said. “Why aren’t you answering the questions?” Anything that convinces us that the man in the White House is capable of leading us to the heights to which most of us aspire?

Comey is scheduled to testify before the committee on Thursday morning, and his prepared statement was posted on the committee’s website.